Got a small kitchen? Here’s how to maximise every inch of space

When it comes to small kitchens, limited space doesn’t have to limit your creativity. With clever planning and innovative solutions, you can transform your compact kitchen into a super functional and striking space in your home. Here are some tips for maximising every inch of space in your small kitchen without compromising on style.

Counter space

If your countertop runs along a window, consider dropping the cill height to match your countertop. Photograph: Ruth Maria Murphy

In a small kitchen, counter space is at a premium. Even a few more centimetres can make a big difference to how well your space functions.

One clever way to gain some extra space is to add a pull-out countertop. This ingenious feature stays tucked away until needed and extends to provide extra prep space when required. It’s perfect for multitasking in a small kitchen while keeping the area neat and clutter-free.

If your countertop runs along a window, consider dropping the sill height to match your countertop. By doing this, you’ll increase your worktop depth by as much as 150-200mm or more, depending on the depth of your wall.

Another novel idea is to make a custom cover for your sink out of the same material as your countertop. This is ideal for very compact kitchens where every centimetre counts and creates a sleek, unified look to your kitchen.

Appliances

Induction hobs are ideal for small kitchens. Photograph: iStock

Your choice of appliances can help you save a lot of space in your kitchen. Multitasking appliances such as a combi microwave oven are an excellent investment. These versatile appliances combine the functions of a microwave and convection oven, allowing you to bake, roast, grill, and reheat food in one compact unit.

Free up valuable counter space by replacing your kettle with a hot water tap. These taps provide instant boiling water and filtered water. Some models even offer on-demand chilled still and sparkling water, saving you space on your counter and in your fridge.

Induction hobs are ideal for small kitchens as their sleek design allows you to achieve a clean look. Many models are now frameless and designed to be recessed into the countertop to create a completely flush surface.

A downdraft hob is another clever space-saving solution. This innovative appliance combines an induction cooktop with a built-in extractor fan, eliminating the need for a separate extractor hood. It integrates seamlessly into your countertop, perfect for compact kitchens.

Another issue for smaller kitchens is space for multiple bins. A waste disposal unit will eliminate the need for a food waste bin. They are easy to install and allow you to dispose of wet foodstuff and even more solid items such as small chicken bones.

Finally, slimline appliances such as compact ovens, slimline dishwashers or fridge drawers help free up valuable storage space. These smaller versions offer the same functionality as the regular-sized models but take up less space, giving you more room for cupboards or drawers.

Island

An island is often a dream feature for many homeowners, but it can feel unattainable in a small kitchen. However, with some creative solutions, you can still incorporate a version of this coveted element into your compact space without sacrificing style or functionality.

Consider having a custom-shaped island, such as extra slim designs or even a triangular layout, which can help you make the most of your available space. These tailored solutions offer additional workspace and storage while keeping your kitchen feeling open and airy, ensuring your island complements rather than overwhelms the room.

Curving the ends of your island or peninsula can help with the flow of your kitchen space, making it feel less cramped and easier to navigate. curved islands or peninsulas. These rounded designs are particularly beneficial in kitchens that double as social spaces, as the curved design creates a more inviting atmosphere for guests.

Banquette

By tucking seating along a wall or under a window, you save space and create an inviting and intimate dining area. Design by Optimise Design. Photograph: Ruth Maria Murphy

Not having enough space to entertain is a common problem with smaller kitchens. But banquette seating is a brilliant solution that combines practicality with style. By tucking seating along a wall or under a window, you save space and create an inviting and intimate dining area. Not only will this almost double your seating capacity, but it will also have a real impact on your kitchen.

Pedestal dining tables work great with bench or banquette seating because there are no table legs getting in the way when people slide in and out. For a luxurious feel, go for a fully upholstered, custom-made banquette. If you’re on a budget, a simple bench with some stylish cushions will do the job. Add storage under the bench to free up cupboard space.

Mirrors

If you’re looking for a quick fix, one of the simplest yet most effective ways to make a small kitchen feel bigger is by using mirrors. Whether it’s a mirrored backsplash or a full-length mirror on a section of wall, reflective surfaces bounce light around the room, making it feel brighter and more spacious. It’s a simple designer trick that instantly amplifies both the space and the natural light in the room.