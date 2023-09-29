Thinking about downsizing? How to prepare for a move to a smaller home

Downsizing is a significant life change involving more than moving house and getting rid of some of your belongings. It requires both emotional and practical readiness. Taking time to prepare yourself mentally and emotionally and to plan the logistics will help you make the most of this life-changing process. By approaching this change correctly, you can make the most of the opportunity and find it enjoyable and exciting.

Never too young

While downsizing is often associated with people later in life, there’s no age requirement for this process. In fact, many people find that downsizing earlier in life has several benefits. One of the biggest emotional benefits is the sense of control it gives you over your future. Rather than feeling like you’re being forced to downsize due to declining health or finances, you can decide on your own terms.

In addition to the emotional benefits, downsizing earlier in life also has physical advantages. Maintaining a smaller home can be less physically taxing and reduce the risk of falls and other accidents more common in larger homes. And having fewer possessions to care for can also reduce stress levels and improve mental wellbeing.

Downsizing is overrated. Creating a family home is a lifetime's achievement

Assess your goals

To mentally prepare for downsizing, assessing your goals and motivations is essential. Begin by asking yourself why you want to downsize. Do you want to save money, simplify your life, or move closer to family? Once you’ve identified your reasons for downsizing, write them down and prioritise them based on importance. This will help you better understand how downsizing will affect other areas of your life, such as your budget and lifestyle. By looking at the big picture, you can ensure that your decision to downsize aligns with your overall life goals.

Emotional baggage

Downsizing can be an emotional experience, not only for you but for your entire family. Remember that your loved ones may have their own feelings and motivations regarding your decision to downsize. While they may have your best interests at heart, they may also be emotionally attached to your home and its contents. They may be unwilling to part with sentimental items, even if they have little financial value. This can make it difficult for them to see the bigger picture.

Additionally, family members may have conflicting financial goals or concerns that could impact your plans. It’s also a good idea to seek impartial advice from a professional. A third-party perspective can help you see things more clearly and make the best decisions for your future. Whether you seek advice from a professional organiser, financial planner, or other expert, their input can help you avoid the pitfalls of relying solely on family members for advice.

Many people find that downsizing earlier in life has several benefits. Bedroom by Optimise Design. Photograph: Ruth Maria Murphy

Be realistic

When downsizing, it’s important to be realistic about what you can and can’t adjust to in a smaller home. For instance, if you’re accustomed to living in a large house with plenty of space, an apartment might feel cramped and constricting. Similarly, if you’re used to having your own personal space, sharing a smaller home with someone else might be a challenge.

Another aspect to consider is your lifestyle and daily activities. For example, if you’re an avid gardener, you’ll want some outdoor space and storage for your tools. Or, if you like to host dinner parties or have guests over, you’ll need a home with enough space to accommodate everyone comfortably.

Plan ahead

One of the most critical steps in downsizing is planning ahead. Set a realistic timeline for completing all the steps involved, like finding an estate agent, decluttering, and preparing your home for sale. This will help you avoid feeling rushed or overwhelmed.

One of the most overwhelming aspects of downsizing is decluttering. The best way to tackle decluttering is gradually starting with one room at a time. This way, you won’t get overwhelmed. Start by removing anything broken or damaged, then move on to items you no longer use or need. It can help to ask a friend or family member for their opinion on what to keep or get rid of. This can also make the process more enjoyable.

Support network

A solid support network is crucial when downsizing. This big lifestyle change takes planning, patience, and emotional support. One of the most valuable steps you can take is to surround yourself with friends and family who can help with practical tasks like packing and moving and provide emotional support as you adjust to your new lifestyle. With this kind of support system, you can approach downsizing with positivity and a sense of adventure.