Saunas to salt therapy: How to equip your home for spa-quality treatments

The wellness-at-home industry is booming, and there are many fantastic products available that can offer spa-quality treatments from the comfort of your own home. If you’re looking to create the perfect personal sanctuary this winter, here are some options guaranteed to leave you feeling rejuvenated and relaxed.

Infrared saunas

Infrared saunas have grown in popularity in recent years and are a great way to improve your health and wellbeing. Many companies are now offering stylish solutions for indoor and outdoor use. Infrared saunas heat the body using infrared light. They can improve circulation, reduce stress and anxiety, and boost the immune system.

The size of infrared saunas varies greatly, so choosing a model that suits your home and lifestyle is essential. Clearlight Infrared Saunas offers an extensive range of options from one-person saunas to four- and five-person models. There are also build-your-own options that allow you to custom-design the unit to fit your space.

Optional extras such as sound systems, aromatherapy and chromotherapy lighting allow you to tailor the sauna to your needs and budget.

Steam shower

A steam shower is another great way to relax and de-stress. Like the infrared sauna, a steam shower helps to promote relaxation and relieves aches and stiffness. Steam is also an excellent remedy for respiratory issues and helps alleviate cold or flu symptoms, making it a perfect treatment when you’re feeling under the weather.

A steam shower can function as a regular shower, but the enclosure has specific requirements. The enclosure and door must be fully sealed to prevent the steam from escaping. The enclosure’s ceiling should be tiled and either domed or curved to allow the condensation to fall away rather than drip.

You’ll also need to incorporate a seat within the enclosure to relax comfortably. Depending on your space, the seat could be a fixed or foldaway version. A generator creates steam, which can be a stand-alone unit or part of a steam shower kit.

Steam shower kits typically include the glass enclosure, steam generator, and shower fittings, such as the shower head and massage jets. If you are considering installing a steam shower in your bathroom, it’s advisable to include a mechanical ventilation system to handle the additional steam it produces.

Brass Monkey ice bath.

Ice baths

Cold water immersion (CWI) is another therapy that has grown in popularity in recent years. Look at the number of sea swimmers in any coastal locality if you need convincing. Indoors, CWI comes in many forms, including cold showers and ice baths. In fact, ice baths have long been used as treatments for a variety of ailments, from muscle soreness and fatigue to poor circulation and more. Ice baths are an effective way to treat post-exercise pain and inflammation. They can also help relieve chronic aches and pains. By reducing swelling and inflammation in the body, an ice bath or CWI can help to speed up your recovery time.

Taking a cold shower or making your own ice bath are effective ways to practice CWI. But if you want to take the experience one step further, check out the UK company Brass Monkey. They produce a range of automated ice baths that can be customised to suit your requirements. The baths have a built-in ice maker that releases ice into the water on a cycle that you control. The bath will also maintain your chosen temperature for the duration of your bath. They come in various shapes, sizes and finishes and can be used indoors or outdoors.

Salt therapy

Salt therapy is a trusted remedy in much of central and eastern Europe. Salt mines in Romania have been converted into underground retreats attracting visitors from far and wide. An easy and affordable way to gain some of the benefits of salt at home is with a salt lamp.

Salt lamps improve the air quality in your home by emitting negative ions that attach themselves to particles in the air such as dust, mould and bacteria. When the particles are coated with these ions, they become too heavy to remain airborne and fall to the ground where they can be easily cleaned up. The process has been shown to improve the quality of the air in your home and reduce the presence of harmful pollutants that can aggravate respiratory conditions such as asthma and bronchitis.