Are you a homeowner, architect, builder or interior designer who has recently completed a home project? If so, we’d love to hear from you for an upcoming article.

Every Saturday, Home & Design in The Irish Times looks at real homes and interiors, offering inspiration and ideas for home improvement projects.

If you’d like to share your experience with us and readers of The Irish Times fill out the form below, adding photos if you wish, and wait for us to get in touch.