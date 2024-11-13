Manor West Retail Park set for expansion next year

Manor West Retail Park in Tralee, Co Kerry, counts Home Store + More among its tenants

One of the most successful regional retail parks, the Manor West Retail Park in Tralee, Co Kerry is set for significant expansion.

Manor West Retail Park first opened in 2001 and is already home to some big international names, including Tesco, Halfords and PC World among others, as well as global names such as TK Max and Harvey Norman. Brought to the letting market by Colliers, the new phase is scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.

At 32,549 sq m (349,403 sq ft), the park sits on a site area of about 11.74 hectares (29 acres), with more than 1,000 surface car parking spaces. The park itself is split across two different sections, the retail park and shopping centre.

Phase three of the retail park will comprise a total of some 8,175sq m (88,000sq.ft) of retail warehousing. The anchor unit is to cover 3,716sq m (40,000sq ft), plus a garden centre. The large anchor unit is capable of being offered in two, smaller units of 1,858sq m (20,000 sq ft) each.

READ MORE

In addition, there will be three further standard retail warehouses of 929sq m (10,000sq ft) each, with the option of having a retail mezzanine level, if required.

Finally, a food and beverage stand-alone facility catering for probably two brands, with drive-through facility is envisaged, subject to planning.

Declan Stone, managing director of Colliers, said: “Phase 3 comes on the back of the phenomenally successful Phases 1 and 2, the earliest of which opened in 2001. My grey hair attests to the fact I was involved in this development from when it was a greenfield site 25 years ago!

“The scheme has consistently ranked in the top performing retail parks in the country since it opened over 23 years ago, and has been broadly fully let since day one.”

As well as those existing tenants already mentioned, new tenants will be joining Woodie’s, Next, The Range, Lifestyle, Harry Corry, JYSK, Smyths Toys and Home Store + More.

As the south-western’s regional retail hub, Manor West attracts some 72,000 cars per week and has a catchment of roughly110,000 people within a 30-minute drive.