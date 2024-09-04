Commercial Property

John Paul Construction’s former headquarter offices for sale at €5.25m

Leading builder and contractor’s longstanding home at Dundrum Business Park has development potential

John Paul Construction's former headquarter offices at Dundrum Business Park in south Dublin
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Sept 04 2024 - 05:52

With John Paul Construction having recently signed a 12-year lease for new corporate headquarters at the Termini building in Sandyford, agent Lisney has been instructed to find a buyer for its former offices in nearby Dundrum Business Park.

Located at the entrance to the south Dublin scheme, John Paul’s former base comprises 2,027sq m (21,822 sq ft) of office accommodation and 36 dedicated car-parking spaces. The building, which served as the company’s home for over 50 years, is available for sale with full vacant possession at a guide price of €5.25 million. There is also a possibility for the new purchaser to acquire additional car parking spaces elsewhere within the wider office park.

Dundrum Business Park is a well-established scheme, and is home to a number of leading corporates including CarTrawler, BT, and Tetra Pak.

While John Paul Construction’s former headquarters has been well maintained, some modernisation may be needed. The combination of the building’s high profile and accessibility are however expected to see interest from a wide range of potential buyers.

Conor Lennon of Lisney says: “This is an opportunity to acquire a headquarters building in a prime location with excellent transport links and significant development potential.”

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times

