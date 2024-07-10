Mezz Bar and Riverhouse Hotel in Dublin’s Temple Bar seek €8.75m

Agent Lisney Commercial Real Estate is guiding a price of €8.75 million for the well-known River House Hotel and Mezz Bar in Dublin’s Temple Bar area.

The subject property, which has been owned and operated by the Conway family since it was originally developed in 1995, briefly comprises a 29-bedroom hotel and a licensed premises. The bar previously traded as Peig Sayers and Danger Doyle’s until its most recent rebranding as the Mezz Bar and nightclub. The hotel has frontage and access to both Eustace Street and Temple Lane and offers the prospective purchaser scope for the development of a high-volume business in one of Dublin’s busiest tourist destinations.

Commenting on the sale, Shane Markey and Rory Browne of Lisney Commercial Real Estate said: “It’s extremely rare for a freehold pub to come for sale in Temple Bar, with the last public sale being Bad Bobs in 2014. The bars within this key district trade extremely well due to the large number of daily visitors condensed into such a small area, leading to publicans in the district holding their assets, often for decades.

“The Mezz licensed premises extends to 7,200sq ft, presenting a significant opportunity to generate a high-volume bar trade in addition to the clear potential of the 29 bedrooms in an area with strong visitor demand.”