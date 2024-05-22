Fashion retailer Folkster to open in former McCullough Pigott shop on South William Street

Irish-owned fashion retailer Folkster is to open for business on South William Street in Dublin city centre. The brand, which already trades from locations in Kilkenny and at Dundrum Town Centre in south Dublin, has agreed a deal for the former premises of the famed McCullough Pigott music shop at number 11 South William Street.

Folkster will occupy the hall-floor retail, basement stores and third-floor offices of the property. The company is understood to be paying a combined initial rent of €103,000 per annum for the property, which extends to 278.6sq m (2,999sq ft). The rent for the retail portion of the premises works out at about €564 per sq m (€52.44 per sq ft). The deal was handled by Simon Stokes of Stokes Property Consultants.

Number 11 occupies a prime location on South William Street, the historic home of Dublin’s “rag trade”, and now one of Dublin’s most popular and fashionable streets, with an eclectic mix of shops, restaurants, bars, and services. The building, a Georgian town house, sits across from Powerscourt Townhouse and the junctions with Castle Market and Wicklow Street. Nearby occupiers include Brown Thomas and numerous of the city’s most highly regarded hair and beauty businesses such as Dylan Bradshaw, Brown Sugar, TwentySeven Hair, Tropical Popical, Good Place Beauty, Zeba and Style Club.