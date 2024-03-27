Oakberry signs deals for four new outlets in Dublin city and suburbs

Oakberry, one of the world’s leading purveyors of so-called superfood the açai bowl, has signed leases for four more shop locations in Dublin. Having already opened for business on South Anne Street, the company, which has more than 400 outlets across 43 countries, has now agreed deals for premises at Central Plaza and the Ilac Centre in the city centre, and at Blackrock Village and Nutgrove Shopping Centre in south Dublin.

Oakberry’s signature offering is the açai bowl, comprising toppings that include seasonal fruit, peanut butter and chia pudding. Its stores also offer personalised smoothies and açai snack bars.

Commenting on its planned expansion within the Dublin market, Nick Twomey of Oakberry Ireland said: “These locations represent exciting opportunities for us to connect with the local community and provide them with our delicious and nutritious açai bowls. We look forward to welcoming customers to experience the Oakberry difference.”

The new outlets are scheduled to open in mid-April or May, pending final preparations and regulatory approvals. Danny Murphy of Bannon represented Oakberry in the lease discussions.

He said: “These openings underscore Oakberry’s commitment to providing accessible and healthy dining options for Dubliners. We look forward to further developing the Oakberry store network around Ireland over the coming years.”

Outside of its planned expansion in the capital, Oakberry said it intended to open a further 15 outlets across Ireland over the next three years. Parties interested in securing an Oakberry franchise in the Republic of Ireland should contact ireland@oakberry.com.