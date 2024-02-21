New Dublin 4 office offers sustainable statement headquarter space

While much has been said and written of late in relation to the current surfeit of space in the Dublin office market, the requirement for companies to locate their operations in what are much rarer best-in-class, ESG-compliant buildings should see strong interest from potential occupiers in Glencar House.

Located opposite the RDS on Merrion Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, the new property comprises 6,968 sq m (75,000 sq ft) of grade A office accommodation completed to the latest and highest standards of sustainability.

Developed by Killeen Properties in collaboration with Walls Construction, Mitchell McDermott, Reddy Architecture + Urbanism, and O’Connor Sutton Cronin Engineers, the building is aiming to secure LEED Platinum, WELL Platinum, and Wired Score Platinum certifications, along with an A3 Ber rating and NZEB (nearly zero energy building) compliance.

Available to let through joint agents BNP Paribas Real Estate and Cushman & Wakefield, the floor plates at Glencar House range in size from 827 sq m (8,900 sq ft) to 1,105 sq m (11,890 sq ft) and come with CAT A specification in place including raised access floors, suspended ceiling with metal tiles and inset LED lighting and four-pipe fan coil air conditioning. The building has parking for 41 vehicles, which are enabled for electric charging and 128 secure bike parking spaces.

The offices are complemented by a tastefully appointed triple-height reception area with Connemara marble to the feature wall and a polished concrete floor. The building has an outdoor seating area to the front and a large, landscaped south-facing balcony extending to 325 sq m (3,500 sq ft) at fourth floor level.

In terms of facilities, Glencar House offers occupiers an in-house fitness studio at lower ground floor level, along with ladies and gents’ showers, a drying room, and changing facilities with lockers.

Glencar House is well located in Ballsbridge and within proximity to cafes, restaurants and bars including Avoca, Roly’s Bistro, The Lobster Pot, French Paradox, The Bridge 1859, Paddy Cullen’s and the Herbert Park Hotel. The property is readily accessible by road and by rail and is a five-minute walk from Lansdowne Road Dart station.