Baggot Street student accommodation block guiding at €3.5m

A range of prospective purchasers including investors, owner-occupiers and operators in the student accommodation sector are expected to express their interest in the sale of No 64 Lower Baggot Street in Dublin city centre.

The subject property, which has been in the ownership of the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) since 1890, is being offered to the market by agent Colliers at a guide price of €3.5 million.

No 64 briefly comprises a three-storey over-basement end-of-terrace Georgian building on a site of 0.2 acres. A protected structure, the property and its mews extend across a total area of 10,500sq ft and currently are in use as student accommodation. There are 21 bedrooms in total, with eight in the main building and 13 in the mews. All of them are en suite.

The main building extends to 6,700sq ft, is in excellent condition, and comprises eight bedrooms, ancillary storage, a kitchen, diningroom and offices. The mews, at 5 Convent Close, comprises a three-storey building of 3,700sq ft developed in 2006. Besides the 13 en suite bedrooms, this building has a laundry room, canteen and kitchenette. There are two car-parking spaces. The mews is accessed from the main building via an enclosed link corridor. The property is served by lift, has full wheelchair access and has a B3 Ber rating.

READ MORE

No 64 Lower Baggot Street occupies a prime location within Dublin’s traditional central business district. The immediate area is home to an array of amenities including cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as numerous major employers. These include LinkedIn, the Department of Health and Bank of Ireland. The subject property is well connected by public transport, with Grand Canal Dart Station, the Luas Green Line at Charlemont and numerous Dublin Bus routes all within a short walk.

Commenting on the sale, Lynn McKenzie, chair of the YWCA, said: “YWCA Ireland’s vision is to empower women in Ireland as part of a worldwide movement inspired by Christian principles. As the world evolves, so too does our charitable purpose, our strategy and our overall direction. Proceeds from the sale will be invested in YWCA Ireland projects and initiatives that will empower and equip girls and women throughout Ireland. No 64 Lower Baggot Street has been a special place for many guests who have stayed there. As we move on, we wish the next occupants the very best for the future.”

Michele McGarry of Colliers said: “The is an excellent opportunity to acquire a prime piece of real estate in one of the city’s most sought-after locations. As this substantial property is being sold with full vacant possession, we expect interest from a diverse pool of buyers.”