Bar and restaurant opportunity in Dublin’s IFSC for €1m

Publicans, restaurateurs and investors looking to take early advantage of the ongoing return to the office along with the existing opportunity presented by the 6,000-strong student population enrolled at National College of Ireland may be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of the Lagoona bar and restaurant in Dublin’s international financial services centre (IFSC). The property is being offered for sale by agent CBRE at a guide price of €1 million with final offers to be received by 12 noon on Wednesday 29th, November.

Located immediately beside the Mayor Square stop on the Luas red line and directly opposite the entrance to the National College of Ireland’s campus, the subject property comprises a modern venue distributed across two levels with a total floor area of 854sq m (9,192sq ft). The ground floor consists of a bar and lounge together with a fully equipped catering kitchen. The first-floor mezzanine provides a more formal dining setting as well as the option to hold private gatherings. A small outdoor seating area is located at the front of the property, looking out onto Mayor Square.

John Hughes of CBRE says: “The Lagoona bar and restaurant is very well located in the busy financial services district in Dublin city. The business, with limited competition, is on the Luas red line between Connolly Station and the hugely popular 3Arena.”