DunPort Capital Management signs deal for office at Blackrock Village Centre

Aviva Life & Pensions Ireland DAC (Aviva) has secured DunPort Capital Management as the second tenant for its recently refurbished offices at Blackrock Village Centre in the south Dublin suburb of Blackrock. DunPort Capital Management, a provider of non-bank debt to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Ireland, the UK and Benelux countries, has agreed a deal to occupy the second floor of office accommodation (401sq m/4,316sq ft) on a new 10-year lease. Established in 2017 by Pat Walsh and Ross Morrow, DunPort has issued more than €1 billion in loans across 57 borrowers to date. The company is moving from its existing base on Leeson Street in Dublin 2 to Blackrock Village Centre in an expansion of its Dublin office operations. John Cannon of BNP Paribas Real Estate represented Aviva in the negotiations while David O’Malley of QRE represented DunPort Capital Management.

Aviva carried out a comprehensive refurbishment of both the retail and office accommodation at Blackrock Village Centre, which reached completion in 2022. The three floors of office accommodation are at the front of the centre, providing occupiers with uninterrupted views on to Frascati Road through the scheme’s new glazed facade and across Dublin Bay to the rear of the development. The office element of the development is accessed via a dedicated ground-floor entrance to the front of the centre with a high-speed passenger lift that also provides access to the secure underground car park.

Agent BNP Paribas Real Estate is marketing the last remaining floor extending to 436sq m (4,692 sq ft). This first-floor office suite comprise a bright, open-plan floorplate, which can be adapted to suit occupiers’ requirements. The new specification includes solid floors, exposed ceilings with acoustic treatment to the slab, LED PIR lighting, VRF air conditioning, a high-speed passenger lift, shower facilities, access-control system and fire alarm.

The immediate vicinity is home to a number of high-profile international businesses including FAMI Ltd who occupy the third floor of Blackrock Village Centre, and Zurich Insurance Group who occupy the adjoining Trident House and the new Zurich House which form part of the overall Blackrock Village Centre scheme. Both Blackrock Village Centre and the nearby Frascati Centre offer occupiers and visitors to Blackrock a wide variety of shops, cafes and restaurants. The village is well served by public transport with the Dart at Blackrock station, providing quick and regular access to Dublin city centre and to the surrounding suburbs.