Famed Howth pub sold for €2m - 14% over asking price

After four generations of being owned and operated by the family of Richard Tobin, the landmark Abbey Tavern in the seaside village of Howth, Co Dublin, has been sold.

The pub, which traces its origins as a tavern to the 16th century, has been acquired by a business consortium headed up by property investor and developer Daniel Givens. While the price paid has not been disclosed, the pub is understood to have secured in the region of €2 million, or around 14 per cent above the €1.75 million that John Ryan of agent Bagnall Doyle MacMahon had been guiding when he offered it for sale last September.

Located on Abbey Street, the tavern nestles against the ruins of Howth Abbey and is famed for its cut-stone walls, flagstone floors and turf fires. The subject property is part two-storey and part three-storey interconnecting traditional stone-clad buildings, extends to a total area of 778 sq m (8,374 sq ft) and comprises a traditional bar, restaurant and entertainment venue.

The Abbey Tavern has welcomed numerous of the world’s biggest movie and music stars and foreign dignitaries over the years including Princess Grace and Prince Rainier of Monaco, Katherine Hepburn, Robert Redford, Neil Young, Ted Kennedy, John Wayne and Pierce Brosnan. The singer, Garth Brooks has also frequented The Abbey Tavern on previous visits to Dublin. The venue’s stage has hosted The Dubliners, The Chieftains, Planxty, Christy Moore, Tommy Makem and Imelda May, while comedians Tommy Tiernan, Jason Byrne, Des Bishop and Phil Jupitus have all performed there.