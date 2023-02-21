Tech sector will bounce back when equity markets recover - Savills

The tech sector is poised for a “significant upswing” when equity markets recover, which will benefit the Dublin office market as this demand feeds through to the occupational market once again, according to a report by commercial property group Savills.

The company, in its review of 2022 and look ahead to 2023, said the current period is “undoubtedly a challenging time” for Dublin’s office market due to its exposure to the tech sector, which accounted for 50 per cent of take-up in the six years before the pandemic.

“Given the weighting of the Dublin office market towards the tech sector vis-a-vis other sectors, it is inevitable that the office market will also see periods of pronounced weakness as is currently being experienced,” it added.

Savills said it expects lower investment turnover in the first-half of the year before a recovery in the second half. Rather than acquire new investments, property owners will be focusing their energies on shoring up current holdings.

Fundraising will be a “particular focus” in this regard, with fresh equity required to plug gaps where loan-to-value covenants are “at risk of being breached”.

The sale of assets may also need to be undertaken though “many will be reluctant to sell” at a time of market weakness.

At an institutional portfolio level, the decline in bonds and equity valuations means property target allocations may have increased beyond allowable thresholds, necessitating the sale of property assets, or at least a moratorium on purchases.

The report notes that the last number of years has seen an increase in the prevalence of off-market deals taking place.

Rather than engage with full open market marketing campaigns, agents have been typically presenting opportunities on a confidential basis to a select number of identified parties that have the ability to execute.

Due to the decline in transactional values and the rise in price uncertainty, sellers are expected to further increase their preference for off-market deals as they offer greater transactional certainty and deliverability.

While the report notes the evidence that inflation is being brought under control and the spike of the past 12 months is subsiding, it says it is remaining higher for longer than in the recent past due to the “stickiness of core inflation”, which excludes food and energy.

“This means that interest rates are likely to remain significantly higher than they have been over the last 10 years,” it says.

The report highlights that the investment market slowed in the last quarter of 2022 as €761.5 million worth of property deals were traded, which was the slowest final quarter to a year since 2012.

The slowdown was expected, with the rapid increase in the cost of capital in the second half of the year putting upward pressure on yields at a pace not previously witnessed.

As a result, differences in pricing expectations between buyers and sellers quickly emerged, with many choosing to sit on the sidelines while pricing in the new environment becomes clearer.

Turning to the full-year 2022 market activity, a total of €5.8 billion was transacted across 179 deals, making it the second strongest year on record. The largest transaction of the year was the acquisition of Hibernia Reit by Brookfield for the sum of €1.1 billion.

Irish buyers were the most active in 2022, accounting for 25 per cent of acquisitions. It was the first time since 2018 that they had the highest share of the market.

However, mainland European buyers were just marginally behind at 23 per cent, as were United States at 21 per cent, while Canadian asset manager Brookfield’s taking private of Hibernia Reit drove the “other” category to 20 per cent.

In terms of sellers, Ireland accounted for the largest share of sellers at 69 per cent, followed by the United States at 18 per cent.