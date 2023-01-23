Wicklow site with full planning permission for 20 houses seeks €2m

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a price of €2 million for a 0.98-hectare (2.41-acre) site with planning permission for 20 houses in the village of Roundwood, Co Wicklow.

The lands come for sale with full approval for the development of a scheme of dormers-style units comprising two two-bedroom houses, 15 three-bedroom houses and three four-bedroom houses. The greenfield site is situated to the rear of the existing Djouce Meadows residential scheme and benefits from an existing estate road within the land, while all services are ready to connect into the site. The subject property is situated just 500 metres from the village of Roundwood, which provides a range of amenities and services to the residents in the area.

In terms of its accessibility, there are several entry points on to the N11 which connects Roundwood to Dublin city Centre, which is located 35km north of the village.

Paul Nalty of Cushman & Wakefield’s development land division says: “We anticipate strong demand for Djouce Meadows, especially considering its desirable location and planning consent for high quality, A-rated houses. The buyer will be able to capitalise on the pent-up demand for new residential units within the vicinity.”