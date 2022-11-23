Merrion Fertility signs long-term lease on offices in Behan House

Ireland’s only not-for-profit fertility clinic, Merrion Fertility, has signed up as a tenant at Behan House on Lower Mount Street in Dublin 2. The company, which neighbours and has close links to the National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street, is expanding its office operations, and has agreed to lease the third floor of Behan House comprising 206sq m (2,214sq ft) for a 10-year term commencing this month. Merrion Fertility will join tenants KSI Faulkner Orr Ltd, Cora Engineering, Irish Universities Quality Board, Ecovis DCA and Quality Qualifications Ireland in the fully-let building.

The third-floor offices comprise a fully fitted “walk-in” office suite of grade-A specification. The space includes raised access floors with floor boxes wired for power and CAT 6 data cabling, high-quality carpet tiles, suspended ceiling with LED lighting, air conditioning, gas-fired central heating, a passenger lift, a boardroom and meeting rooms, a kitchenette, a dedicated communications room and a dedicated shower/changing room facility. A rent of €447.50 per sq m (€41.58 per sq ft.) is believed to have been agreed between the parties.

John Cannon, BNP Paribas Real Estate, who represented the landlord, said: “This letting is indicative of the continued demand for fully-fitted offices as occupiers seek to avoid the rising costs for new office fit-outs.”

John Stewart of Stewart Chartered Surveyors acted on behalf of Merrion Fertility.