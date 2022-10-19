Dan Shannon rejoins CBRE again to lead advisory and transaction services

Daniel Shannon has been appointed as head of advisory and transaction services for office occupiers at CBRE

Having made the move to Knight Frank in February of last year, Dan Shannon has rejoined the advisory business at CBRE. Shannon has been appointed to the role of head of advisory and transaction services for the firm’s office-occupier clients.

Commenting on the appointment, Myles Clarke, managing director at CBRE Ireland said: “We are delighted to have Dan Shannon return. As the hybrid-working environment evolves, he brings critical expertise to ensure CBRE remains the adviser of choice for our occupier clients. Dan will lead the tenant representation team to deliver on our growth strategy of expanding service lines to match our clients’ increasingly complex needs.”

Shannon has over 14 years of experience in the Dublin office market with nine of those focused solely on tenant representation. He worked for Knight Frank from 2008 to 2016 before moving to CBRE where he worked from 2016 to 2020. He returned to Knight Frank in February 2021 as its director of tenant representation.

Commenting on his return now to CBRE, he said: “I am delighted to re-join CBRE and look forward to working with my colleagues to support and advise new and existing clients.”

READ MORE

Shannon has advised on more than two million sq ft of occupier transactions in recent years, including significant headquarter projects for DocuSign, Indeed, Zalando, TD Securities and Jaguar Land Rover, as well as the acquisition of WeWork’s entire Dublin portfolio.