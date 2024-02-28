Garda investigation begins into care provider used by Tusla which ‘fabricated’ pre-employment staff checks, Dáil told

A Túsla report completed last July found the standard of checks carried out on prospective care staff was 'grossly inadequate'. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

Revelations that a company which provided emergency accommodation for vulnerable children “fabricated” pre-employment screenings of staff have been referred to An Garda Síochána, the Dáil has been told.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said there was a Garda investigation underway while the Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman had spoken with the chief executive of the child and family agency, Tusla.

The Irish Times revealed on Wednesday that an internal Tusla report found that a company called Ideal Care Services, which the agency had increasingly relied upon to manage accommodation for children taken into State care in recent years, had “fabricated” pre-employment checks of staff, posing a major risk to young people in its care.

The report, completed last July, said the standard of checks carried out on prospective care staff were found to be “grossly inadequate to safeguard vulnerable young people”.

The report said individuals involved in checking employee references had “fabricated” these checks, with personnel files containing “fictitious accounts of conversations with fictitious persons who were presented as referees” for staff.

Tusla inspectors said there was “clear evidence” that Garda vetting declarations “had been altered post-issue”.

Speaking this afternoon, Mr Harris said it was a “very serious matter” and that Tusla had put in place a new internal compliance unit.

“The purpose of this unit is to enable it to examine evidence from providers of special emergency accommodation that their staff have Garda vetting and adequate qualifications. It’s so important that we have that compliance structure within Tusla and that they are very much on top of this matter,” he said.

“It was that compliance unit itself that detected an issue with a named company. Tusla immediately ceased using the named company, Tusla also notified other State bodies who may have been aware or using the company’s services.

“My understanding is that the matter has been referred to An Garda Síochána, that there is now a Garda investigation underway, and therefore I’m limited in terms of commenting further on the matter.”

The minister was responding to Sinn Féin’s deputy leader Pearse Doherty, who described the internal report as “shocking stuff” and that it was “absolutely scandalous what’s happening”.

“These revelations are really, really concerning,” said Mr Doherty. “These are vulnerable children that are placed in the care of the State.

“They’re put into private, unregulated [care] because the State hasn’t got enough accommodation themselves.”

Over the last three years, Tusla has had to increasingly rely on unregulated emergency accommodation, such as bed and breakfasts and rented properties, to house children in State care. These “special emergency arrangements” (SEAs), run by staff from private companies, have been criticised as inappropriate and unsuitable by NGOs, judges and politicians.

In a statement, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín TD called for an “urgent review” of special emergency arrangements used by Tusla to accommodate children in care, on foot of the revelations about Ideal Care.

Mr Tóibín said he had heard “horror stories” about the emergency accommodation. “I really fear that this scandal is but the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

He said voluntary organisations who ran residential care homes for Tusla had been “hung out to dry” and were being paid much less than private providers running SEAs.

Tusla paid Ideal Care €4.5 million in 2022, making it the third highest paid provider of special emergency arrangements that year. The company was paid a further €4.4 million last year, a Tusla spokeswoman stated.

The child and family agency confirmed “no new SEA arrangements have been made with Ideal Care Services Ltd since the end of April 2023″.

The agency said it could not comment on specific concerns it had with individual providers. “However, where concerns are identified the agency takes immediate and swift action to address them directly with the provider,” it said.

“Tusla can confirm it has, in the past year, identified private providers who have not met our standards with respect to validated staff training, qualifications, references and vetting, and the agency subsequently ceased engaging with them as providers.”