Dáil protests: Garda investigation, Leinster House security review follow 13 arrests at demonstration

Dáil protests: Gardaí clear protesters to allow cars out on to the street. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A senior Garda officer has been appointed to lead an investigation into protests outside the Dáil led to 13 arrests on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, it was reported that a separate security review would be conducted at Leinster House.

The demonstration attracted around 200 participants and resulted in a number of TDs requiring Garda escort from Leinster House.

Gardaí confirmed that 13 people had been charged, including two men (40s) who were brought before the court.

Two women (30s and 40s), and nine men ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s are due at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at a later, unspecified date, they said.

Those who took part raised various issues including immigration, Covid-19 vaccines, transgender rights, sex education in schools and proposed hate-speech laws.

The protest, which at one stage included the erection of a mock gallows, drew condemnation from several politicians.

Independent TD Micheal Healy-Rae has said there was no place in society for the “racist” language used by the protesters.

Mr Healy-Rae told Newstalk radio’s Hard Shoulder he had no problem with people saying that “politicians are doing no good” and protesting outside the Dáil but there had been no need to escalate to that level of violence.

“There is no need to be shouting dirty language. The language they were using and what I would call the racist language – we should have no place in society for that.”

Eyewitness footage has captured a mob swarming Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae during angry protests on Dublin's Kildare Street.

On Newstalk Breakfast Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik described the protest as “profoundly anti-democratic”.

Ms Bacik said the protesters prevented other peaceful demonstrations from going ahead, and that she knew of at least two other planned political events that had to be cancelled on Wednesday due to the safety risk.

The Labour leader said she supported a call for a review of security arrangements, not just of the protest that took place on Wednesday but also of threatening and intimidating behaviour online.

Ms Bacik said she had seen protests in the past spill over into “obstructive, threatening, intimidating events” but yesterday’s events indicated that far-right groups were attempting to spread a message of hate.

It was a cause for concern that such groups were attempting to “stoke racism” on social media platforms – which made it important for such platforms to “take much more proactive steps to prevent attacks and indeed to take down disinformation”, she said.

“We need to review how we can ensure a safe entry and exit from the Parliament, from the building. This is a complex where many people work, quite apart from public representatives, the large number of people who are working as political staff, and they need to have safe access and entry to work,” Ms Bacik said.

The Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Senator Jerry Buttimer has called for a “sterile area” around Leinster House to protect members of staff, allowing them to move freely in and out.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Buttimer said that the protest on Wednesday was an attack on democracy, by a “group of thugs”.

“It wasn’t about a political party or a government. It was about everybody. It was about institutions of the State. And that is why we as parliamentarians, but also those of us who work in the media, those who are citizens of a republic, must ensure that the small minority do nothing to further their aims by preventing people from doing their work,” he said.

He added that in the six years he’s been in Leinster house, he has never witnessed the behaviour and thuggery he seen yesterday, but that because of proactivity by Gardaí, “nobody was seriously injured or even killed.”

The executive director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, Liam Herrick said that the protests outside Leinster House on Wednesday had crossed the line with regard to incitement to violence.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, he said that although there is a right to peacefully protest, “yesterday was not a peaceful protest.”

“If we create a situation where people are inciting violence and indeed death threats against named politicians or are making the argument that all politicians across all parties are involved in a conspiracy against the people, that they are evil in some ways and they merit violence or even death, then I think we have crossed the line in terms of incitement to violence,” Mr Herrick said.

“The groups that were there yesterday have been present in other demonstrations as well. And indeed, unfortunately, some members of the Oireachtas have given succour to them, have shared platforms with them, have shared their messaging.”

Mr Herrick pointed out that the European Court of Human Rights has said that if a protest has violent intentions and results in public disorder, it does not enjoy that legal protection.

Mr Herrick added that he would not blame the Gardaí for yesterday’s events, as they were also targets, but said that he thinks “there is a question about the intelligence of the guards, about these groups, and if they had enough resources yesterday or if there were tactical questions, if they could manage that better, which I’m sure they will review.

“There were certainly identifiable political groups that were involved in organising yesterday’s protest that incited that crowd and led to serious violence. And it’s been happening now for a while. I think we have a major question, though, about how we respond to what are very small groups,” Mr Herrick said.

“There was less than 200 people there yesterday. These people do not enjoy widespread public support. They have no democratic mandate, but they are intent on violence against public institutions.”

In a statement on Wednesday night, An Garda Síochána said its officers were required to intervene during public order incidents on Molesworth Street, Kildare Street and Merrion Street “on a number of occasions”.

Placards were displayed during the event depicting politicians such as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald as “traitors”, while some chanted “Irish lives matter” and “Ireland for the Irish”.

Although gardaí kept the demonstrators away from the main entrance to Leinster House, some politicians were surrounded by crowds as they entered or left the building, forcing gardaí to intervene and usher them to safety.