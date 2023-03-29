Dáil Live: Latest updates as Government faces no-confidence vote

Welcome to the Irish Times’ coverage of today’s confidence motion as the Government seeks to bolster what Pat Leahy calls a “flimsy majority” in his preview of the day’s events.

The key timings are as follows:

9am: Shortly after 9, the Dáil will begin debating the motion of no confidence in the Government, tabled by the Labour Party.

11.45am: At the conclusion of the debate, a vote will be taken, dividing supporters and opponents of the Government, making clear which Independents support the continuation of the Coalition in principle.

12pm: If the Government has lost, the Dáil will be dissolved and it's election footing. If not, however, the next scheduled business in the house is Leader's Questions.

Later in the evening, the Government will face its second major challenge of the day: Sinn Féin legislation identical to the existing eviction ban but with the dates changed. This will put Independents into a position where they must "actually vote against legislation which would extend the ban".

What will happen? "The Opposition won't win the votes and even if it did it wouldn't stop the ban lapsing on Saturday," Pat predicts, but it is set to be a gruelling day for the Government nonetheless.

Follow proceedings on the Dáil video feed here and see our updates below:

The Opposition response is led by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald whose speech is an unremitting attack on Government housing policy. She begins by saying that successive Governments haas meant that people seeking a home have been “living on hold for a generation”.

“There is a claustrophobic and stifling atmosphere that people fee that no matter how hard they work and no matter how much they save and sacrifice, they cannot get a future.”

She says that how Government Ministers can look people in the eye and say that housing policies are working is “beyond me”.

In her most cutting remark, she says the message the Government is sending to a generation is: “Nero fiddles while Rome burns.”

Ms McDonald says that from day one a Sinn Féin Government will build tens of thousands of houses on public land, cut the red tape and inter, and harness new technologies.

The early stages of the confidence debate have featured Government speakers. Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys followed the Taoiseach. The strategy of the Coalition seems to be two-fold - to list the achievements of Government in housing and to specifically hone in by the promise of Ivana Bacik that her party in government would provide 1 million homes. Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe, like Humphreys, has talked about his respect for the Labour Party but then followed up with an attack on the promise, first outlined at the Labour Party convention in Cork at the weekend.

“I listen to you with a sense of worry,” he addresses Labour leader Ivana Bacik across the chamber. “The claim that you can deliver one million homes is based on what, on what land and with what money?” he asks.

“It deepens the sense of disenchantment rather than offering any solution.”

Leo Varadkar is speaking at the moment and after an opening passage defending the Government’s record he has gone for the jugular.

He has accused both Sinn Fein and the Labour Party of indulging in “utopian and populist” politics.

He has honed in particularly on Labour Leader Ivana Bacik’s promise to deliver 1 million homes in 10 years.

“That is a page straight out of the book of Sinn Féin. When asked how that could be done the Labour Party leader (Ivana Bacik) said ‘Sure are not the Irish great at building houses.”

Mr Varadkar gave his own opinion on how the figure was arrived at.

“It’s a round number and there was a conference speech to be made.

“It is the Tesco ad 2.0.”

He rounds off his speech by saying that the housing crisis will be overcome and the Government will build on the progress he says it has made in the past two years.

During the course of his speech, he acknowledges that there is a shortage of 250,000 homes in Ireland, a criss caused by smaller family sizes and what he has described as the “scarring effect” of the construction, fiscal and banking crashes.

“Solving the housing crisis is therefore on elf the greatest political and practical challenges of our time. Indeed it is an imperative,” he says, arguing that the State built more houses last year than any year since 1975.

It’s Harry McGee. Only ten minutes to go before the debate begins. The format will be simple. The motion of no confidence was tabled by Labour but the Government turned the table (as it always does with such motions) and submitted a counter motion expressing confidence in the Government. Thus it will be Government speakers first, including the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste and the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien followed by Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik. The debate will conclude about 11.45pm with the vote taking place immediately afterwards.

Ivana Bacik, the Labour leader who is putting down the motion of no confidence, appeared on RTÉ's Morning Ireland justifying the decision.

“It is absolutely the responsibility of Opposition to hold Government to account,” she said. “We do not put down this motion lightly and indeed we put a lot of thought and a lot of preparation into it.

“It’s over 20 years since a Labour motion of no confidence was debated in the Dáil. This is not something we took up lightly, but we have a responsibility to those who are contacting us, those renters, those families like the young mother who contacted me in despair because she has nowhere else to go with her children. Next week, like the homeless and workers of the local authority, officials who are desperately concerned to know where they’re going to put families when the eviction ban starts to take effect from Saturday because they have no emergency accommodation left. So this is absolutely a necessary thing to do because we have no choice but to shut down the government about the need to respond.”

Miriam Lord sets the scene for today’s debate with a riveting read on terse exchanges between Leo Varadkar and the Opposition yesterday on the upcoming confidence debate.

“Varadkar’s message to non-SF members of the Opposition was stark: Collapse my Coalition and you will bring down the 33rd Dáil, precipitate a premature general election and, in all likelihood, lose out to a shoo-in Shinner who will scoff your seat with pleasure.”