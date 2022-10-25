Miriam Lord: The Ukrainian question sees Mary Lou and Micheál at daggers drawn

Mary Lou McDonald: the Sinn Féin leader was at daggers drawn with her Fianna Fáil counterpart Micheál Martin in the Dáil on Tuesday. Photograph: PA

“The star of the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise is made of silver and has the shape of an octagonal convex star with gilding and diverging silver rays. In the middle of the star is a round medallion with an image on a dark blue enamel background . . .”

One can attach it to blue a ribbon with yellow stripes at the edges.

We can’t wait to see the Cathaoirleach of the Seanad wearing his new gong when he returns from Croatia, where he is going about his nation’s business at the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform.

As political discourse in the Dail about the war in Ukraine and the government’s treatment of refugees fleeing the conflict turned nasty at times yesterday, Senator Mark Daly sent word home that he was “greatly honoured to be awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, II Degree, by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine”.

This explains why Senator Joe O’Reilly was chairing proceedings in the Upper House yesterday.

According to the press release issued on Mark’s behalf by the Houses of the Oireachtas, it seems he was one of 12 speakers of parliamentary assemblies to be granted the honour by President Zelenskyy “for significant personal merits in strengthening interstate cooperation, support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and a significant contribution to the popularization of the Ukrainian state in the world”.

Others honoured along with the senator from Kenmare include Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the US House of Representatives, Bärbel Bas, President of the German Bundestag, and Gérard Larcher, President of the French Senate.

It won’t change him in the least.

The Cathaoirleach visited Kyiv in May with the Ceann Comhairle, Sean O’Fearghail, who is currently recuperating from an operation for prostate cancer. Perhaps they will share the star, wearing it on alternate occasions to big events.

It’s a good story from Ukraine, a minor one to go with all the other good stories of the many people in Ireland who have worked and are still working hard to welcome the thousands who have left their war-torn country to find refuge on these shores. But as the numbers arriving continue to rise, the State is struggling now to accommodate everyone. This resulted in talk that some may have to sleep in the streets while one group of newcomers had to sleep in Dublin Airport.

When the Dail reconvened this week, whatever about Mark Daly’s efforts for Ukraine, there was little chance of any gongs going to the government for its handling of the refugee situation

The Sinn Fein leader rounded on the Taoiseach and his government for letting it happen. Mary Lou McDonald dug deep into her infinite reserves of dudgeon, berating him over the existing housing crisis “which workers and families across Ireland continue to endure”, and then castigating him for not planning properly for the influx of Ukrainian refugees seeking accommodation here.

It’s a “social catastrophe”, cried the Sinn Fein leader. “Crisis heaped upon crisis” in a housing system already massively overwhelmed.

Not content with “denying our own people the right to an affordable, secure roof over their heads, you now extend your catastrophic failure to those coming to Ireland seeking humanitarian assistance”, she went on.

Micheál Martin never ceases to be amazed by Mary Lou’s churlishness in the face of his administration’s great efforts to tackle major issues. How many times does he have to list measures taken and monies earmarked? And in the case of Ireland’s response to the crisis precipitated by Russia’s war on Ukraine, what about the “unprecedented generosity, warmth and support” shown by the Irish people and the “massive effort by our public servants across the board, across Government and across the country?”

Fifty-five thousand have already come here – one of the highest figures in Europe, said the Taoiseach, exasperated as ever with the Sinn Fein response. “You call it a ‘disaster’, which is extraordinary language to be using”.

He pointed out that other European countries and capitals are under pressure too because of this “unprecedented” humanitarian crisis, and “there will be ups and downs and bumps along the road”, but the government is doing everything it can.

Furthermore, he intimated darkly, it wasn’t lost on him either that the party leader was “trying to intertwine” the issue of the Ukrainian refugees with the housing crisis.

Mary Lou “That Don’t Impress Me Much” McDonald carried on doing her signature Shania Twain tribute act. While the public may have responded magnificently, it looks like the government is only cobbling together its plan now, she scathingly replied.

Micheál pointed to the numbers already accommodated. “That’s not cobbling together a plan,” he reposted as a few backbenchers shouted: “Hear hear!” in a rare Tuesday afternoon outbreak of consciousness.

Perhaps buoyed by this unexpected support (the government backbenches are usually deserted for Leaders’ Questions, save for a few drowsily indifferent deputies) the Taoiseach heavily hinted there was malign intent behind Mary Lou’s remarks combining the national housing crisis with the growing crisis around refugee accommodation.

She had used the phrase “we can’t do our own as well”. Well, seethed Micheál, he knew what she was at. He knew what she was up to using that line. “I know why you used it and I know who it was targeted for.”

“Shame on you!” shouted Sinn Fein’s Eoin Ó Broin, recognising the implication immediately.

The Taoiseach may not have used the words “dog whistle”, but it was clear to anyone listening that this is what he meant.

“And you’re not the first member of your party to play that game either,” said Micheál.

O Broin unleashed a barrage of outraged yelps. “Disgrace! Shame! Outrageous!”

Micheál was not backing down in what sounded like a clear insinuation that Mary Lou and her fellow TDs, trying “to play both sides”, are cynically signalling to Irish people struggling to find themselves homes that this huge influx of Ukrainians is denying them the chance to put a roof over their heads.

That could very well be the case when populist Sinn Fein is operating on the ground, but going by what Mary Lou said in the House, the Taoiseach may have overstepped the mark on this one.

There may be fireworks on Wednesday.