Seanad offers lifeboat to enable TDs who lost their seats remain in Oireachtas

Gráinne Seoige said she wanted to take a break before deciding if she is to remain in politics. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A number of former TDs, shocked and disappointed at the loss of their seats, are now looking at the Seanad as a lifeboat to remain in the Oireachtas with the hope in time of a return to the Dáil.

Outgoing senators’ phones are busy as seatless politicians check the lie of the land and look to the success of a number of former TDs turned senators who are now back in the lower chamber.

They include Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne and Timmy Dooley and Fine Gael’s Jerry Buttimer. Outgoing senators making their first appearance in the Dáil include Fianna Fáil’s Catherine Ardagh and Erin McGreehan, Michael Carrigy, John Cummins, Emer Currie and Barry Ward, as well as Labour’s Mark Wall.

Most former TDs and unsuccessful senators contacted about their intentions declined to comment. Fine Gael’s Alan Farrell said his seat loss was a “huge shock and disappointment. I have not decided on my future but will make my position known sooner rather than later.”

READ MORE

Green Party senator Róisín Garvey, who was unsuccessful in her election bid in Clare, said she had not yet thought about it but would start to consider when she was back in Dublin. The party could win a couple of Seanad seats as part of efforts to rebuild, following its election decimation.

Politicians looking to get an “inside panel” or Oireachtas nomination – they have to have the support of four Oireachtas members among incoming TDs and outgoing senators – have already been contacting their parties who make the decisions about who to put forward.

Parties have been reluctant to comment but Fianna Fáil sources confirmed inside panel requests are already coming in. There have been no discussions yet until Dáil numbers are finalised. Decisions are, however, likely to be made over the next week or so.

Just 940 voters in total elect 43 senators through a complicated panel system. They include the outgoing senators, incoming TDs and all local councillors, so success will depend on the number of councillors parties have.

Nominations close on December 31st for those seeking nominations from their Oireachtas colleagues. Those seeking nominations from “outside panels”, professional bodies who nominate candidates, have a December 18th deadline. The nomination deadline for candidates to the university panels, who are elected by NUI and Trinity College graduates is December 6th.

Ballot papers for the postal vote are issued on January 15th to be returned by 11am on January 30th when counting will begin for the vocational panels. The universities panel poll closes at 11am on January 29th when counting will being for those six seats.

Meanwhile, Gráinne Seoige said she wanted to take a break before deciding if she is to remain in politics after a bruising maiden voyage in Galway West where she failed to make an impact despite backing from Fianna Fáil headquarters.

The 51-year old rejected suggestions she was parachuted in as a celebrity candidate.

“I reject completely that supposition because it’s just not true,” she said at the Galway West count centre. “There’s no parachute. And the celebrity thing is a tag and it’s not a nice one because it makes somebody out to be without substance. And I have plenty of substance and the Tánaiste himself said I was a substantive candidate,” she said.

“I was nominated by the grassroots. I went around for a month and met delegates in their homes. I went to convention. I was chosen by the card-carrying members of Fianna Fáil to stand in this constituency,” she added.

She admitted disappointment at a poor showing where she picked up less than 5 per cent of the first-preference vote in Galway West where 17 candidates battled it out for five seats.

She polled 2,929 first-preferences despite being teed up by Fianna Fáil headquarters to target the seat being vacated by long-serving Éamon Ó Cuív. Her party colleague John Connolly, who polled 7,192 first preferences, took that seat when the city councillor was elected for the first time.

“I’m disappointed it didn’t work out, but I’m very proud that I took the opportunity and made the journey,” said Ms Seoige. “Nobody achieves anything in this life unless they leave their comfort zone, and I did that.”

“What’s next on the cards is a couple of days’ break ... I’m tired. And I want to take a break,” she added.