How the foreign news media covered the Irish general election

Ireland’s general election focused on housing and cost of living issues

Counting continues for Ireland's general election. Photograph: Jacob King/PA
Jennifer Cosgrove
Mon Dec 02 2024 - 12:05

As Ireland’s general election was called, international media travelled to Dublin to report on the campaign. But what did they have to say as the results rolled in?

On Friday, most foreign correspondents listed Sinn Féin’s performance, housing and the Irish economy as the dominant issues, with some noting that the Government’s strong vote bucked a global trend.

Bloomberg

Irish incumbents set to hold power, bucking global vote trend

Euronews

Majority of seats called in Ireland’s general election but tough coalition talks lie ahead

Sky

Ireland election: Several ministers fighting for their seats – as attention turns to forming a coalition

Guardian

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in pole position to form new Irish government
Simon Harris and family voting in Delgany, Co. Wicklow. Photograph Nick Bradshaw
BBC

Irish government parties buck worldwide election trend

The Telegraph

Sinn Féin locked out of power as ruling parties set to win election

New York Times

Ireland’s main parties edge out Sinn Féin, early election results show

Politico

Ireland dodges bullet as Dublin voters narrowly reject gangland boss

EU news

Ireland’s next Taoiseach could be a liberal
Jennifer Cosgrove is an Irish Times journalist