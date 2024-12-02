How the foreign news media covered the Irish general election

As Ireland’s general election was called, international media travelled to Dublin to report on the campaign. But what did they have to say as the results rolled in?

On Friday, most foreign correspondents listed Sinn Féin’s performance, housing and the Irish economy as the dominant issues, with some noting that the Government’s strong vote bucked a global trend.

Bloomberg

Irish incumbents set to hold power, bucking global vote trend

Euronews

Majority of seats called in Ireland’s general election but tough coalition talks lie ahead

Sky

Ireland election: Several ministers fighting for their seats – as attention turns to forming a coalition

Considering serious race riots a year ago in Ireland, Sky's @skydavidblevins explains how only 6% of people voted in the election on the basis of immigration...



More from Ireland 🇮🇪 ➡️ https://t.co/iH90vl6kIu pic.twitter.com/U20NHhCW5L — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 2, 2024

Guardian

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in pole position to form new Irish government

Simon Harris and family voting in Delgany, Co. Wicklow. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

BBC

Irish government parties buck worldwide election trend

The Telegraph

Sinn Féin locked out of power as ruling parties set to win election

📈 Micheál Martin and Simon Harris are in a tight race to become Ireland’s next taoiseach, leaving Sinn Fein locked out of power, according to the latest general election results



Find out more below 👇https://t.co/Uq35iR77jx pic.twitter.com/zuzOAMG0tv — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 1, 2024

New York Times

Ireland’s main parties edge out Sinn Féin, early election results show

Politico

Ireland dodges bullet as Dublin voters narrowly reject gangland boss

Ireland has dodged a bullet as Dublin voters narrowly reject a gangland boss.https://t.co/qXcYoOFAsG — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) December 2, 2024

EU news

Ireland’s next Taoiseach could be a liberal