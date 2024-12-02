How the foreign news media covered the Irish general election

As Ireland’s general election was called, international media travelled to Dublin to report on the campaign. But what did they have to say as the results rolled in?
On Friday, most foreign correspondents listed Sinn Féin’s performance, housing and the Irish economy as the dominant issues, with some noting that the Government’s strong vote bucked a global trend.
Bloomberg
Irish incumbents set to hold power, bucking global vote trend
Euronews
Majority of seats called in Ireland’s general election but tough coalition talks lie ahead
Sky
Ireland election: Several ministers fighting for their seats – as attention turns to forming a coalition
Guardian
Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in pole position to form new Irish government
BBC
Irish government parties buck worldwide election trend
The Telegraph
Sinn Féin locked out of power as ruling parties set to win election
New York Times
Ireland’s main parties edge out Sinn Féin, early election results show
Politico
Ireland dodges bullet as Dublin voters narrowly reject gangland boss
EU news
Ireland’s next Taoiseach could be a liberal
