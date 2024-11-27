Mairead McGuinness to take up non-profit role during EU ‘cooling off’ period

Outgoing European commissioner Mairead McGuinness has got approval to take up an unpaid role with European Forum Alpbach, a non-profit organisation based in Austria that runs talks and 'inspirational' events. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

As she leaves her role as a European commissioner this week, much has been made about what Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness might do next.

There had been some talk of the former MEP fighting for a Dáil seat in the recent general election, but that did not materialise. The main point of speculation surrounding Ms McGuinness’ future is whether she has her eye on the Áras and a run for the presidency next year.

In the meantime Ms McGuinness has got approval to take up an unpaid role with European Forum Alpbach, a non-profit organisation based in Austria that runs talks and “inspirational” events. The organisation describes its annual forum in the picturesque Austrian town of Alpbach as a coming together that opens “minds and souls for Europeʼs future”.

The European Commission has strict rules governing where former commissioners can work during a two-year “cooling off” period, to avoid the perception of a revolving door between the top of the EU’s executive arm and private companies or lobbyists.

READ MORE

Earlier this year The Irish Times reported how former trade commissioner Phil Hogan’s consultancy work for DLA Piper, an international law firm, risked falling foul of these rules. An independent EU ethics committee felt the work could damage the reputation of the commission, leading Mr Hogan to drop the law firm as a client, until the end of the cooling off period.

Ms McGuinness has served as EU commissioner for financial services since late 2020, taking over Ireland’s seat at the table after Mr Hogan resigned in the wake of the Golfgate scandal during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Outgoing commissioners are paid a portion of their basic annual salary of about €310,000 for a period after leaving office. Having served for four of the five year commission term, EU rules indicate Ms McGuinness would be entitled to be paid half of her monthly commission salary, for the next two years.

This week MEPs voted to approve the next commission led by Ursula von der Leyen, meaning former Fianna Fáil minister Michael McGrath officially starts work as Ireland’s next EU commissioner.

Documents show Ms McGuinness sought clearance from the EU body to accept a role as co-chair of European Forum Alpbach’s “strategic advisory council”, when her term finished. In October 15th correspondence, Ms McGuinness told commission officials the position on the forum’s advisory board was “non-remunerated”. The Co Louth politician said she would have no role in advocating for funding for the organisation.

In a November 26th decision, the commission said there was no conflict between the role and restrictions put on former commissioners. The decision said the board position “does not present any risk of incompatibility” and did not require a full assessment by the ethics committee. It added that during the two-year cooling off period Ms McGuinness should refrain from lobbying commissioners or commission staff on behalf of the European Forum Alpbach.