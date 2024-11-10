‘Anybody can run’: Mary Lou McDonald unfazed by Gerry Hutch’s election bid

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she is not worried about Gerard (Gerry) Hutch running in her constituency in the upcoming general election and that it is “a matter for himself”.

Ms McDonald told reporters in Dublin on Sunday that “anybody can run in the election” and that “is their prerogative”.

“That’s a matter for himself. I’m running with my running mate, councillor Janice Boylan,” she said. “This election is about changing the government, and we will be inviting people to vote for Sinn Féin to change the government. That’s where my head and my focus is at.”

Mr Hutch (61) – who has been named by gardaí as head of an organised crime gang – has said he will run as an independent in Dublin Central in the hope of unseating Ms McDonald. The other TDs in the four-seat constituency, comprising the north inner city where Mr Hutch grew up, are Paschal Donohoe of Fine Gael, Gary Gannon of the Social Democrats and the Green Party’s Neasa Hourigan.

Asked about Mr Hutch’s campaign plans on Sunday, Mr Gannon said: “I’ve been knocking on doors every day for the last two months, telling them how I’ve represented the constituency of Dublin Central over the last 10 years and receiving amazing feedback. So that’s the only campaign I’m interested in today.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald is hugged by a supporter on Moore Street on Sunday. Photo: Bryan O’Brien

Mr Gannon declined to comment on whether it was appropriate for a criminal to enter the election race.

Another Dublin Central candidate, Senator Mary Fitzpatrick of Fianna Fáil, said it was “a matter for the electorate to decide” when asked if it was appropriate for a criminal to enter the election race.

She also said: “Our democracy allows anybody put their name on the ballot paper. The power lies with the electorate, though, as to who they choose to represent them.

“I’m hoping that the electorate of Dublin Central will examine the background and the credentials and the track record of every candidate who’s on the ballot paper in Dublin Central and I’m hoping I’ll come out on top.”

Mr Hutch, who was acquitted last year of organising the Regency Hotel gun attack, has harboured a deep animosity towards Sinn Féin since the Regency trial, when former party member and Dublin city councillor Jonathan Dowdall gave evidence that he masterminded the 2016 attack with the goal of killing his rival Daniel Kinahan.

Mr Hutch was one of nine suspects held in Lanzarote during dawn raids on October 23rd under an investigation by Spanish police into money laundering. The Dublin criminal, who is known as The Monk, was later released from prison and has been allowed under his bail conditions to return to Ireland to contest the election.