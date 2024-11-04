Stardust campaigner plans to run as National Party election candidate

Antoinette Keegan says she will run in the Dublin Fingal East constituency. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Stardust survivors’ campaigner Antoinette Keegan plans to run as a National Party candidate in the general election.

Confirming on Monday she would run in the Dublin Fingal East constituency, Ms Keegan said she would be a “voice for the voiceless” in government as a Stardust campaigner.

Ms Keegan said she was running for the National Party because she was committed to the party’s “pro-Irish position” in relation to immigration policy, and to increasing in the provision of social and affordable housing and addressing the cost of living crisis.

As the announcement of an election date approaches, Sinn Féin is set to select Maria McCormack as the party’s general election candidate in Laois. She is set to run in the place of Brian Stanley who quit the party last month and pledged to run as an “Independent republican”.

Ms McCormack ran unsuccessfully in June’s local elections, winning 276 votes in the seven-seat Portlaoise local electoral area. The party ran three candidates, with only one succeeding in this area: Caroline Dwane Stanley, who is Brian Stanley’s wife.

Sinn Féin Laois candidate Maria McCormack. Photograph: Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is expected to attend the party’s selection convention in Laois on Monday evening where Ms McCormack is set to be chosen as the general election candidate, a party source said. Ms McCormack worked as a pharmacy and as a healthcare assistant and is involved with voluntary organisations and community groups in Portlaoise.

Meanwhile, long-time Wexford Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Sheehan has left the party to run as an Independent candidate in the general election.

Cllr Sheehan, who is based in the New Ross electoral area, was overlooked as the second candidate on the Fianna Fáil ticket. Instead Minister of State for Justice James Browne will run along with the country’s most decorated woman referee and first time national candidate Michelle O’Neill.

The party announced her selection last Friday. Ms O’Neill, a retired Fifa soccer referee who officiated at major international tournaments, failed to secure election as a councillor last June when she stood as a candidate for Verona Murphy’s Independent Alliance.

Cllr Sheehan, who is a former Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council has been a councillor for 25 years. He ran for the party in the last general election but failed to get elected.