Mary O’Rourke, former Fianna Fáil TD and minister, dies aged 87

The former Fianna Fáil minister Mary O’Rourke has died, her family has confirmed. She was 87.

Ms O’Rourke, who represented Longford-Westmeath in the Dáil, was deputy leader of Fianna Fáil between 1994 and 2002.

She was a member of a famous Athlone political family, the Lenihans, and her brother Brian was also a long-standing Fianna Fáil minister in the governments of Charles Haughey. Her nephews, Brian and Conor Lenihan, were also TDs, with the former serving as minister for finance during the financial crash.

Ms O’Rourke – who was one of the best-known politicians in the country for many years – served in the cabinets of Mr Haughey and later Bertie Ahern.

After losing her Dáil seat in 2002, she went into the Seanad where she was appointed leader of the House. She returned to the Dáil in 2007, but lost her seat in 2011.

After her time politics Ms O’Rourke continued to maintain a high public profile, writing and broadcasting.

It is understood that she has been ill recently.

Her son Feargal paid tribute to her in a post on X, saying she “loved [her sons] to bits, taught us to respect everyone, to be honest, to work hard and study hard, to love our family”.

My mum passed earlier this afternoon. To many she was a former teacher, politician, broadcaster, author but to myself and @CllrAengusOrour she was our mum. She loved us to bits ,taught us to respect everyone, to be honest , to work hard and study hard, to love our family. pic.twitter.com/1aWuEwLyhy — Feargal O'Rourke (@FeargalORourke) October 3, 2024

