‘We are friends’: Taoiseach and British prime minister on Anglo-Irish ties

For too long, relations between the UK and Ireland have not been what you would expect of close friends and neighbours. So, as new leaders, we are both putting the relationship between our two countries on a new path.

At our first meeting in the UK in July it was clear that we share high ambitions for what we can do together. Today in Dublin, we’re putting those ambitions into practice – deepening our discussions and putting them on a regular footing.

The starting point of our discussions is always our profound and shared responsibility for peace in Northern Ireland. The governments we lead are co-guarantors of the Belfast Agreement, one of the great peacemaking achievements of the last half century.

Upholding the agreement is a deep, personal priority for us both. And we are both conscious that it is an unfinished peace. The powersharing institutions have been in operation for only 15 of the 26 years since the agreement came into force.

So as prime minister and Taoiseach, we are determined to do everything we can to support the First and Deputy First Ministers and the Executive in their efforts to address the challenges facing Northern Ireland and to realise the tremendous opportunities that exist. We will work together – including with partners in the US, EU and beyond – to ensure that the next generation in Northern Ireland can enjoy a future of peace and prosperity, in keeping with the vision of the agreement in all its parts.

The scars left by the history of these islands inform the relationship we have today, but they don’t define it. It is a relationship that may be uniquely complex, but it is also uniquely close.

Some 4.5 million British people visit Ireland every year, with nearly three million Irish citizens visiting the UK. We are all enriched by this constant flow of friendship – and there’s no doubt that our public services and cultural life benefit massively.

Our economies benefit too. Ireland is one of Britain’s top 10 trading partners, while Britain is one of Ireland’s top five export markets. The trading relationship is worth €120 billion a year, creating thousands of jobs – and helping to deliver on a mission that is at the heart of both our governments’ agendas: prosperity.

As we look to the future, we see shared opportunities for growth – through the rapid evolution of technology, the brilliance of our young people, scientists and entrepreneurs, and our shared determination to deliver green energy.

On the world stage, we share an unbreakable commitment to the UN, to the European Convention on Human Rights, to justice, accountability and the rule of law. We stand together against Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine and for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East. And when it comes to the future of our continent, we believe there is potential for greater co-operation in areas such peace and security, irregular migration, tackling climate change and scientific research as well as many other areas.

This moment represents a fundamental shift in our bilateral relationship. With the Brexit debates behind us, we’re moving from friction back to friendship.

Sport is a powerful symbol of the values and passions we share. We will see that on Saturday evening when Ireland plays England in Dublin in the Uefa Nations’ League. The fact that the UK and Ireland will jointly host the European Football Championships in 2028 is a cause for celebration – not only of the beautiful game, but also of these deep and unique bonds between our two countries.

When political challenges overshadow human connections, everyone loses. As Taoiseach and prime minister, we will not let that happen again. That’s why it’s important to say that we are more than just trading partners and neighbours. We are friends.