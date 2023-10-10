Ireland confirmed as co-hosts of Euro 2028 as Uefa accepts joint bid with UK

The hosts announcement ceremony for Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 took place at the Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Ireland and the UK secured the hosting rights of the 2028 European Championships at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday.

Two separate bids were presented to Uefa’s 18-person executive committee, chaired by president Aleksander Čeferin, starting with the five football associations from the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

The decision became just a formality when Turkey withdrew last week to focus on its joint bid with Italy for Euro 2032. Italy and Turkey were also confirmed as hosts for that tournament in nine years.

Ten stadiums were included in the UK-Ireland’s bid submission in April. Along with the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and a redeveloped Casement Park in Belfast, six of the venues are in England, with one each from Scotland and Wales.