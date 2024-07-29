‘The whole immigration thing is a mess’: Irish voters on Government performance

'Right direction – environment is doing good, slow on housing but they are tackling it.' Photographer: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

We asked voters about the Government’s performance in the latest monthly Snapshot poll by Ipsos for The Irish Times.

The research seeks to gauge what voters are noticing about what the Government is doing and whether that pushes the Republic, generally, in the right or wrong direction.

Here is a selection of what they said in their own words:

Right direction – environment is doing good, slow on housing but they are tackling it.

Carbon emissions going down, country going in right direction.

I feel like there’s a lot of nonsense about ‘carbon zero’: Ireland can’t make a difference on its own, we need the big countries like USA and China to do so. There’s far more important topics for our Government to handle instead of focusing on this.

They are wasting so much money on bicycle paths that aren’t going to be used.

I don’t object to the asylum seekers but they are putting too much funding into it. Wasting money. Wrong direction.

The green policy – wrong direction. Not thinking things through.