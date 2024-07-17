President signs Bill relating to Defence Forces after convening Council of State

Members of the Council of State met President Michael D Higgins to discuss the constitutionality of legislation contained in the Government’s Defence Bill at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin. Photograph: Maxwells/PA

President Michael D Higgins has signed legislation that will allow groups representing enlisted and commissioned personnel in the Defence Forces to associate with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions on industrial relations matters.

Mr Higgins had convened the Council of State – a body made up of current and former members of Government, holders of high office and the judiciary – to consult on the constitutionality of the Bill.

This had opened up the possibility that he would refer the Bill to the Supreme Court to assess its constitutionality, but on Wednesday the President confirmed he will in fact sign it. In so doing, he has kept the possibility of a court challenge to it being taken in the future alive, which would not have been possible had he referred it to the Supreme Court.

Organisations representing Defence Forces members had objected to a provision in sections 11 and 24 of the Bill, which specifically bans Defence Forces members from commenting on a political matter “or a matter of Government policy”.

It also provides for an External Oversight Body for the Defence Forces, which is designed to drive cultural change in the military and increase transparency and accountability.