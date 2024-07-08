Keir Starmer in Belfast for meetings with Northern Ireland political leaders

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer arrives at Stormont Castle to meet Northern Ireland first minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Britain’s new prime minister Keir Starmer is in Belfast for meetings with political leaders on his first official visit to the North since Labour’s election victory.

He is meeting the first and deputy first ministers, Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly, at Stormont, where they are expected to discuss issues including Casement Park, the controversial Legacy Act and future funding arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Mr Starmer will then meet Executive and Opposition politicians.

He was greeted at the foot of the steps of Parliament Buildings by Assembly speaker Edwin Poots.

READ MORE

Mr Starmer was accompanied by newly-appointed Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn.

[ Three main issues on the agenda for Keir Starmer in Northern Ireland ]

Speaking ahead of his visit, Mr Starmer said “stability and long-term certainty will be at the centre of everything my government does for Northern Ireland, working with all communities, political parties, and with respect to all traditions.

“We are the party of the Good Friday Agreement, and the stability it has brought,” he said.

“Together, as we take the steps towards a decade of national renewal, we will harness Northern Ireland’s vast economic strengths – rebuilding strong public services and generating real and tangible economic growth for working people.

“We must turn the page and secure investment, prosperity, and stability for future generations to come,” the prime minister said.