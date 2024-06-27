Young Chambers of Commerce looked quite miserable during his installation

Michael McGrath: the two foiled envoys arrived back in Dublin just in time to hear everyone singing the praises of outgoing minister for finance. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/PA Wire

Michael McGrath’s eye-watering emoluments were the talk of Leinster House. Along with the story of Fianna Fáil’s two Chinese takeaways, ordered home from a jolly to Beijing because they were needed for two crucial Dáil votes.

Baby of the House James O’Connor from Cork East and his backbench colleague Páidí O’Sullivan from Cork North Central were just settling into their odyssey on Monday night when they got a call from party leader Micheál Martin telling them to get themselves on to a plane pronto and be back in The Great Dáil of the People for Wednesday afternoon.

A terrible blow to Irish and world diplomacy, it must be said.

Their hosts must be devastated.

But a three-line-whip was in operation for the vote to confirm Jack Chambers as Minister for Finance and the later vote on the EU Migration and Asylum Pact.

Three plane journeys later and the two foiled envoys arrived back in Dublin just in time to hear everyone singing the praises of outgoing minister for finance Michael McGrath and the Tánaiste declaring he’s backing Jack as his replacement.

Despite becoming the youngest person to hold the office since Dev put Michael Collins in the job, young Chambers of Commerce looked quite miserable on the front bench during his installation. His boss, Micheál Martin, couldn’t have looked happier had he found an extra slice of banana in his porridge.

But then, unkind murmurings around the corridors centred on the theory that Micheál promoted his protege, untested at senior level, to one of the most important ministries in the State so he can properly get his mitts on Fianna Fáil’s portion of October’s crucial election budget.

Minister for Finance Jack Chambers receiving his seal of office from President Michael D Higgins with Simon Harris and Micheál Martin. Photograph: Tony Maxwell/PA Wire

Soon to-be-commissioner McGrath liked to keep a tight hold on the national purse-strings.

It’s not that he’s dull, but to borrow an old joke, the Dáil mice threw themselves on the traps whenever he stood in at Leaders’ Questions. But steady McGrath hasn’t stopped smiling since the Dáil returned this week.

It’s easy to see why.

With a general election speeding down the tracks, he’s safely out the Leinster House gap and heading for Europe. He officially resigned on Wednesday, smiling as only a man can who knows he will be earning twice his Dáil salary once he gets his brogues under the desk in Brussels.

Arthur Beesley’s revelations about how much the outgoing minister stands to earn was compulsive reading for the green-eyed ranks of the left behind.

A base salary of €314,000 plus an array of add-on benefits will see him clear in the region of €443,000 a year. As part of the package, the father of seven will enjoy a generous monthly tax-free children’s allowance of almost €40,000. Mind you, he put in the work.

The elevation of Chambers of Commerce was scheduled for midafternoon. Good news for Government whips, who were keeping an eye out for their big deliveroo from China. When they left, they would have been aware of these important votes, which may explain why Micheál Martin showed no mercy last Monday when placing his order.

They made it back on time, much to the smirking enjoyment of colleagues when their names were read out during the roll-call vote.

James O’Connor, who is convener of the Oireachtas Ireland-China Parliamentary Friendship group and visited Beijing last September with fellow members, looked sheepish and rather pale after his long journey home.

Minister of State Dara Calleary joined his hands and bowed his head in traditional Chinese fashion when Páidí O’Sullivan sank into his long-haul seat in the row behind. TDs were not taking any pleasure in their misadventure.

Although after reports surfaced of dark rumblings about Micheál Martin taking revenge on his fellow Cork deputies for asking awkward questions about Cork-related matters, one colleague dubbed them “The Great Wail of China”.

In the event, the Government won the vote to appoint Chambers of Commerce to the Department of Finance by a comfortable margin. But its margin of victory on the EU Migration Pact Bill was very tight.

On a personal level, speakers on all sides wished Jack Chambers (33) well in his new role. The Tánaiste couldn’t speak highly enough of his “committed, selfless servant of the Irish people” who is “always on top of his brief”.

With his academic background in law, politics and medicine, JC 33 is “always available to give his informed and constructive opinion” to colleagues.

That, presumably would be a two-way street, in Micheál’s mind.

Taoiseach Simon Harris welcomed the new man aboard. “As Taoiseach, I look forward to working closely with him over the coming months as we prepare an important budget, the final budget of this Government’s mandate.”

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe, witnessing the end of his long partnership with the departing McGrath, shepherded his new sidekick into his new berth on the front bench.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan delivered a characteristically quirky welcome.

He was glad that Irish governments do not concentrate too much power in the prime minister’s office, as they do in 10 Downing Street.

Here, “any member of the Cabinet can say, ‘No, I have my doubts. I question this’. I have been in Cabinet for about eight years in total and have never once seen a vote. People think you vote in Cabinet – you never vote; it is collective responsibility.”

A vexed Mattie McGrath twice shouted “You get your way all the time, so.”

The Transport Minister, who is not contesting the next election, finished on a highly optimistic note.

“We have eight months to go as a Cabinet,” he carolled, to smirks and giggles all around him. Even the Tánaiste couldn’t suppress his grin.

As for Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, she is well over the shock of the local election results. It’s back to business as normal.

“The people have had enough” she told the Taoiseach and his new Minister, calling for an immediate general election. Even with a fresh, young new recruit to the Cabinet “one thing is certain, everything will remain exactly the same”.

Opposing his nomination as Minister for Finance, she said an election couldn’t come fast enough. “So, bring on the election. Bring it on now!”

Ah here, give Chambers of Commerce at least a few months in the job.