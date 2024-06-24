Green Senator Róisín Garvey enters race to become party’s deputy leader

Senator Róisín Garvey: has announced her bid to become deputy leader of the Green Party. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

Clare-based Senator Róisín Garvey has entered the race to become deputy leader of the Green Party.

She faces Dún Laoghaire TD and Minister of State Ossian Smyth and Dublin Central TD Neasa Hourigan, who have also launched bids to succeed Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin in the role.

Ms Martin announced her intention to step down as deputy leader on the same day that Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan revealed he would be departing as leader.

Minister for Children and Integration Roderic O’Gorman and Senator Pippa Hackett, a Minister of State for Agriculture, are vying to become the next party leader.

Monday is the final day for nominations and the party is to officially announce the candidates on Tuesday morning.

Announcing her deputy leadership bid, Ms Garvey said: “I am committed and passionate about the party and its ideals.

“We all know that we have both a nature and a climate crisis, and I know our land and people will see more and more effects of these crises on them this summer and every year, both personally and financially,” she said.

“I believe we as a party have the knowledge and passion needed to help protect our people, nature, and our environment from these effects, but I am convinced I can help communicate this in a better and more effective way.”

Separately on Monday, Ms Hackett disagreed with Mr O’Gorman’s suggestion that a “progressive alliance” should be formed with Labour and the Social Democrats after the general election.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Mr O’Gorman said such an alliance could be used “to secure a very strong programme for government from other political parties.”

Ms Hackett responded with a post on social media platform X saying: “The Green Party is the Green Party. We are not the SDLGP [Social Democrats/Labour/Green Party].”

She added: “As leader I will work with any political party that is prepared to facilitate real environmental action.”

A source in Ms Hackett’s camp said: “It doesn’t make sense that we abandon our USP [unique selling point] as the environmental party and dilute our policies.

“We should be seeking to attract votes from across the political spectrum,” they said, adding that “the environmental achievements of this current Government show the suggested alliance to be naïve and simplistic.”

Mr O’Gorman responded saying: “Having seen first hand the threat posed by the far right, I know we need to stand up for progressive values - both social and environmental.

“Across Europe, we’ve seen progressive alliances win votes and get policies implemented.

“As leader, my ambition would be to do the same for the Green Party here, continuing our proud record of delivery on environmental and social issues.”