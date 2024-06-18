Eamon Ryan to step down as Green Party leader

The Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is expected to announce on Tuesday afternoon that he is stepping down as party leader.

Mr Ryan is due to make an unscheduled announcement at Government Buildings after the Cabinet meeting.

Senior party sources confirmed their expectation that Mr Ryan would announce his resignation as party leader, but it is anticipated that he will remain in Cabinet.

His party suffered a bruising in the recent local and European elections, losing more than half its council seats and both European Parliament seats.

Mr Ryan becomes the second leader of a Coalition party to step down this year, after the resignation of Leo Varadkar in April.

The Greens deputy leader Catherine Martin is expected to be the early favourite to replace him. Ms Martin previously challenged Mr Ryan for the leadership at the time the Coalition was being formed in 2020.

Mr Ryan was first elected to the Dáil in 2002 and has been a TD for Dublin Bay South since 2016. He has been the leader of the Green Party since 2011.

Mr Ryan led his party back into Government in 2020 after the party’s best ever election result. He had spent much of the previous decade rebuilding the party after it lost all of its seats in the post-economic crash election of 2011, after it had served in Government with Fianna Fáil for a tumultuous four years.

His resignation comes as the Coalition enters the last phase of its life, preparing for a general election that must come before the end of next March, but which many expect before then.

Since the relatively successful recent local and European elections for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, speculation about an autumn election has intensified.

More to follow.