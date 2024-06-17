Consensus emerging around von der Leyen for second term - Harris

A formal decision to nominate the next commission president will likely be made at a meeting of EU leaders next week. Photograph: Nick Gammon/AFP via Getty Images

There is an “emerging consensus” among EU leaders to back Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as European Commission president, Taoiseach Simon Harris has said.

National leaders from the 27 EU countries are meeting in Brussels on Monday evening for the first time since the European elections, to start the process of trashing out who will secure several high profile roles at the top of the EU. Ms von der Leyen is expected to secure the support of the national leaders, after which her nomination for a second term in the powerful role would need to be approved by a majority of MEPs in a European Parliament vote.

Speaking in Brussels on his way into the summit, Mr Harris said there was an “emerging consensus around the next president of the European Commission”.

“I think it is important that we bring clarity quickly to these matters ... I don’t think there will be any gratitude from Irish citizens or European citizens if politicians here in Brussels are talking for weeks on end about who is going to do what,” Mr Harris said.

READ MORE

On the eve of the summit indications pointed towards a smoother than expected path to an agreement between the 27 leaders to back Ms von der Leyen for another term. Despite the talks on Monday, a formal decision to nominate the next commission president will likely only be made at a meeting of EU leaders later next week.

Mr Harris said the Government would nominate someone to take over as the next EU commissioner from Ireland in the coming weeks. “The Irish Government will bring forward shortly the name of the person we want to be the next Irish commissioner and there is a number of portfolios that I believe Ireland has an active interest in and can play an important role in,” he said.

If Ms von der Leyen is formally nominated by a qualified majority of leaders for a second term as commission president, she will need to be approved by a majority of MEPs. The meeting of leaders on Monday was also expected to discuss who will take over as the EU’s foreign policy envoy, president of the European Council, and president of the European Parliament.