Niall Boylan: The ‘shock jock’ aiming to produce a shock in the European elections in Dublin

The first thing that stands out is his voice: it is deep, sandpapery and confident.

He introduces himself as someone who you might know “from the radio” as he greets members of the public while canvassing for votes ahead of Friday’s European Parliament election.

“I have been speaking of things other people don’t want to hear for 30 years on the radio,” he says.

And the talk is non-stop.

“He would talk the wallpaper off the wall,” says James, a man in his 60s from Inchicore, who has stopped to talk to him.

The second notable thing is Boylan’s look. A slight man with glasses, a slightly rumpled suit and thick grey hair, Boylan pings from one place to another with an energy and purpose fuelled by adrenaline, high-octane talk, a can of Red Bull and the odd cigarette break.

The third remarkable and most significant thing about him is his message. It makes Boylan, an Independent candidate in Dublin, something of a magnet for the midday crowds bustling through the Square shopping centre in Tallaght, southwest Dublin.

“My big issue is migration. He is the only one that is talking sense,” says James from Inchicore.

Niall Boylan canvassing in the Square shopping centre in Tallaght: 'What people want is a fair immigration system that’s enforced.' Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

James is not alone. Over an hour in the busy shopping centre a score of people approach Boylan with more or less the same message. He is attracting a growing number of people who feel there should be no more migration into Ireland.

Later, The Irish Times approaches a woman in her early 40s, who is chatting to one of Boylan’s five-person canvass team, to ask her thoughts on the election.

“You are from The Irish Times” she says, contemptuously. “I would not waste my time on you. You don’t report the issues. I am not going to speak with you or your lot.” She refuses to engage, turns her back and walks away.

“I don’t believe the Government. I don’t believe Sinn Féin. I don’t believe the Soc Dems or Labour. I don’t believe any of them want to change the system,” Boylan says.

“What people want is a fair immigration system that’s enforced. If you are coming from a country where there is war, persecution, your life is in danger, we should be supporting you. If you are an economic migrant and taking advantage of our generosity, you should be deported.”

Boylan wants a border down the Irish Sea – agreed by negotiation with Northern Ireland – and processing centres in all airports and seaports in Ireland, north and south. He wants the list of safe countries to be extended. (Asylum seekers from the list of countries deemed “safe” by the Government have their cases processed more quickly, with decisions issued within 90 days.)

“People have been languishing for 12 years. That is comical. If you are coming from a safe country you should not have a right to appeal,” he says.

His backstory is an interesting one. Born in a mother and baby home, he was adopted at six months and brought up in a council estate in Edenmore in Raheny on the northside of Dublin. He was bullied in school after getting alopecia – he now has an equivalent of a hair transplant. Before radio he worked as a shoe salesman.

His big break in radio was when he became street reporter for the Chris Barry Show on 98FM. Barry was the original “shock jock” who broached taboo subjects on a late-night call in show.

Soon Boylan had his own show and has been presenting it for more than a quarter of a century, more recently on Classic Hits FM.

The radio debates between Dublin candidates have usually ended up being a pile-on on him. It’s water off a duck’s back: he has been dealing with aggressive callers for years on his radio show.

When his first marriage broke up several years ago, he ended up being homeless for two years, spending months sleeping in his car while continuing to work. “It’s an embarrassing thing to admit,” he says. He has since remarried and his wife Karen is frequently by his side on canvass.

His popularity soared during Covid when he opposed the length of the lockdowns. He insists he is not opposed to vaccination.

“I believe that children should get their childhood vaccinations. During Covid there were people who didn’t want to get vaccinations. And I believe that’s their choice,” he says.

On the canvass in Tallaght he talks about the disconnect between the Government and the people. He doesn’t namecheck any particular party but it’s clear many have difficulties with Sinn Féin.

Jackie, a grandmother from Tallaght, says she is a former Sinn Féin supporter but will vote for Boylan. She fears Ireland will “lose its culture” and that there are “too many people” coming into the country “unvetted and undocumented”.

“I’m not right-wing or racist. I agree with people coming in if they want to work. You can’t come into a country and expect people to change their culture because of yours. There are busloads of men come into this country and they all bring their families,” says Jackie.

Niall Boylan canvassing in the Square shopping centre in Tallaght: 'Immigration is chaos.' Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

A man in his 50s tells Boylan, a regular guest on The Tonight Show on Virgin Media TV: “You’re brilliant on the TV.”

“I’m voting for you because no matter how many refugees come in, I don’t care: give the houses to the Irish first. They are coming in from England and taking the money,” he says.

Boylan nods in agreement. “It’s a free for all. Immigration is chaos,” he says.

Michael, a west Mayo man in his 70s who has lived for many years in Tallaght, has always voted Fianna Fáil but says he may vote for Boylan.

“I am not racist or anything like that. I don’t mind people coming in to work here. But it’s just too much,” he says.

Paddy Sharkey, from Killybegs in Co Donegal, stops for a discussion with Boylan but clearly disagrees with his message. Afterwards, he says that all the political parties are muddying the waters, not distinguishing between legal migration, illegal migration, asylum seekers and temporary protection.

“Unless you are going to talk about the nuances it is going to be [a] scattergun approach,” he says.

“I’m not a huge fan of Sinn Féin but the Government is happy they are losing votes and that working-class bases are being driven to the far-right crowd, which is terrible.”

Gareth from Tallaght has voted in the past for Pat Rabbitte of Labour and Seán Crowe of Sinn Féin.

“All the main parties are the same. It’s time for something different,” he says.

“I’m not against migration. We need a certain amount but it’s become too much. All the asylum seekers are being put in working-class areas.”

Boylan describes himself as centre-right, conservative and believes in family values. He adds he is liberal on some issues; he supported marriage equality, for instance.

Asked about a recent interview in which he described some international protection applications as “nefarious”, Boylan uses the word again. He has been criticised for engaging in dog-whistle politics.

“There are some nefarious people coming in,” he says.

“Are you suggesting that everybody is full of the joys of spring? That’s bonkers. Probably most are decent skins, decent people.

“But there are individuals that are coming into this country who could be dangerous, who could be criminals ... The Irish Government has an obligation to protect our borders and protect the people of this country.”