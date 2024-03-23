Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey says he will not contest European elections

Colm Markey, Fine Gael MEP for the Midlands-North West, has announced he will not contest the upcoming European elections.

Mr Markey’s decision to withdraw from the Fine Gael selection convention for the constituency comes amid a significant period of change in the party with several sitting politicians announcing they will not contest upcoming elections.

In a statement released on Saturday, Mr Markey, a farmer from Co Louth, thanked party members for their support and said he was proud of the work he has done since taking on the role.

“I believe the most viable path to winning two seats for Fine Gael in the election in June is with two candidates, and I wish the remaining candidates all the best during their campaigns,” Mr Markey said, adding that he would remain in politics and plans to contest future elections.

READ MORE

Mr Markey, who replaced Mairead McGuinness as MEP in 2020 following her appointment as EU Commissioner, previously said he would be seeking re-election this year. The party’s other sitting MEP in the constituency, former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh, and former jockey Nina Carberry have both said they are seeking to contest the election.

Also running in the constituency is Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew, a Fermanagh-South Tyrone MP, and sitting MEP Chris MacManus. The other current MEP is Independent Luke “Ming” Flanagan.

The Fine Gael Midlands-North West selection convention for the constituency will get under way in Athlone on Sunday with Simon Harris – now set to become the new Fine Gael leader – due to address party members.