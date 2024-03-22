Josepha Madigan announces resignation as minister of state

Former Cabinet minister Josepha Madigan has resigned her current ministerial role and said she will step down from politics at the next election.

The Minister of State with Responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion, who served in Cabinet, will become the 11th Fine Gael TD not to contest the next general election, and the 12th elected in 2020 to step aside from politics.

The Dublin Rathdown TD said in a social media post that she had told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last summer that she would not be running again.

“We have had many conversations since but I have not changed my mind. I want to thank him for allowing me the time and space to reconsider my decision,” she said.

READ MORE

Last month, Ms Madigan, who was Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht from 2017 until 2020, failed to secure a place on the Fine Gael ticket for the Dublin constituency in the upcoming European elections.

Simon Harris takes the reins of a party in trouble Listen | 47:10

[ Leo Varadkar says there is no ‘scandal’ that prompted decision to quit as Taoiseach ]

Ms Madigan also endorsed Simon Harris, saying she would be voting for him to be the next leader of Fine Gael and Taoiseach.

“I have been fortunate to have worked with Enda Kenny and Leo Varadkar, two outstanding leaders of Fine Gael and Taoisigh. I have no doubt that Simon Harris will also be a huge success as Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach. I have already told him that he has my full support but it will be in a different role.”

“I am today confirming my decision not to contest the next General Election. I am also resigning today from my ministerial position. I wish Simon the very best in forming a new Fine Gael ministerial team to lead the party into the next election.”

She said that politics is “not an easy profession” but that did not mean it was not a rewarding one.

[ Just another dull week in Irish politics. Nothing doing. Nada. Same old same old ]

“I hope that people with strong hearts, resilience and courage will continue to enter public life to help better our country and its people. Over the last ten years I did all I could to achieve that objective,” she wrote on X.

Her resignation from her ministerial role will give Simon Harris, the presumptive Fine Gael leader and taoiseach, an empty junior ministerial role to fill early in his term.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Ms Madigan as an “extremely hard-working Fine Gael public representative”.

‘We first met at a Strictly Come Dancing charity fundraiser in South Dublin back in 2015 when she was a candidate for the Dáil. My partner, Matt, was one of the competitors. Shane Ross TD, then in opposition, was a judge. We hit it off and have been friends ever since. She is easily one of the kindest and most empathetic politicians I know. Sometimes kindness in politics is seen as weakness. I believe it is one of her strengths,” he said.

“I appointed her Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht in 2017 where she kicked off my plan to double expenditure on arts and culture by 2024, which has been achieved. She became the first ever Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion in 2020 with a budget of more than a billion euros, a role we crafted together. She has overseen a significant increase in investment in special education and inclusion.

“More special classes and special schools have opened and more SNAs and special education teachers are working in schools now, thanks to her work. She has ensured that many more children have the very best start in life.

“Josepha will be missed in the Dáil. I wish her the very best as she takes on a new chapter in her life after politics.”