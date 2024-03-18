Nina Carberry seeking Fine Gael nomination to run in European elections

Jockey Nina Carberry and Pasquale La Rocca during the Dancing With The Stars live show. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien

Former jockey Nina Carberry is hoping to enter politics as a candidate for Fine Gael in the upcoming European elections.

The Ireland’s Fittest Family coach and winner of Dancing with the Stars has contacted party members in the Midlands North West constituency seeking their support in next Sunday’s selection convention.

Fine Gael has two sitting MEPs in the vast constituency: former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh, based in Mayo, and Colm Markey, a farmer from Co Louth. Ms Carberry is from Co Meath.

The party is expected to pick at least two candidates to run the sprawling five-seat constituency made up of counties in North Leinster, Connacht and Ulster.

In her communication to Fine Gael members Ms Carberry said: “I am a champion jockey, a businesswoman, a sports coach, an author and even a participant on Dancing with the Stars and Ireland’s Fittest Family.

“In the Ireland and Europe of today, it is more important than ever for those who believe they can make a difference to put their hand up to make things happen.

“As a mother of two, that is why I want to contest the European elections for Fine Gael this June to ensure a bright future for all.”

Now retired from horse racing Ms Carberry was a seven-time winner at the Cheltenham Festival and also claimed the Irish Grand National in 2011.

She won Dancing with the Stars in 2022.

In her message to party members Ms Carberry said: “Honesty, hard work, and plain-talking define my approach.”

She outlines how she grew up in a family of Fine Gael supporters and the party’s “core value of equality of opportunity resonates deeply with me.”

Ms Carberry said the party has “a commendable track record of strong female representatives, including Mairead McGuinness, Deirdre Clune, Helen McEntee, Frances Fitzgerald, Heather Humphreys and Maria Walsh.”

She described the constituency as “vast and diverse” and said “Having spent two decades travelling the country, meeting people through racing and community events, I have seen first-hand the challenges faced by these communities.”

Ms Carberry said she wants to be “a champion for balanced regional development” and to “connect and restore communities by supporting the work of the many voluntary groups and businesses to create vibrant spaces across the region.”

Another of her goals is to “reduce the burden on farmers and businesses by simplifying the red tape they need to complete to access support”.

Asking for support she said: “I would consider it a huge privilege to run for election for Fine Gael and have the chance to represent the people of Midlands Northwest.

“I have proven myself in sport and business and look forward to bringing my drive and determination to this new opportunity.”

Fianna Fáil has selected three candidates to run in the same constituency, Laois-Offaly TD Barry Cowen and Senators Lisa Chambers and Niall Blaney.

Sinn Féin is running Michelle Gildernew, a Fermanagh-South Tyrone MP, and sitting MEP Chris MacManus.

The other current MEP is Independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan.