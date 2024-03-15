Biden agrees with Varadkar on need for ceasefire in Gaza and two-state solution

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has met with US president Joe Biden as part of the annual St. Patrick's week celebrations in Washington DC. Video: Reuters

US president Joe Biden has told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that he agrees with the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and a long-term agreement on a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

The two leaders met for almost an hour in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday and discussed Irish-American relations, the war in Ukraine, the return of the institutions in Northern Ireland and the war in Gaza.

In a joint media conference following the meeting, Mr Varadkar said that both discussed the situation in Gaza.

Addressing Mr Biden, he said: “You know, my view that we need to have a ceasefire as soon as possible to get food and medicine in because we spoke about how we can make that happen and move towards a two-state solution, which I think is the only the only way we’ll have lasting peace and security.”

As he spoke, Mr Biden nodded in agreement and said “I agree” when Mr Varadkar referred to the need for a ceasefire, and also when he spoke about a two-state solution.

Mr Biden, in his remarks, said the US administration was working together with others to increase humanitarian assistance in Gaza. “And we both know that a lot more has to be done,” he said.

Mr Biden spoke more fully on the war in Ukraine.

“We’re standing together for Ukraine in the face of onslaught, savagery of the Russians attacking the Ukrainians. I want to thank you for Ireland’s unwavering assistance to Ukraine, including the vital humanitarian aid that you provide,” he said.

“And I’m urging our Congress to do its part to get back in the game. We were able to find another $300 million but we have to give a $60 billion package,” he said.

Mr Biden also told the Taoiseach that 2024 represented the 100th year of diplomatic relations between the US and Ireland.

“As I said in Belfast last year, we remain committed to protecting peace and progress in Northern Ireland, since the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

“Like you I’m glad to see Northern Ireland, the executive and Assembly are up and running. And from my perspective things have stepped forward.”

Mr Varadkar agreed, saying it is “really good” to see the institutions in Northern Ireland up and running.

“It just makes such a difference to have the Good Friday Agreement, properly functioning ... It is really good to see the promise of that agreement, that Good Friday agreement being fulfilled again, which is such a positive change since the last time we met.

Turning to Ukraine, Mr Varadkar said that the Irish Government was extremely concerned about the situation there.

“We don’t think that if (Russian president Vladimir) Putin is successful in Ukraine he will stop there. We really need your continued support and leadership on Ukraine. I will be speaking to the Congressional leaders about that as well later on,” he said.