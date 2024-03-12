Councillors report online death threats and violent language, new survey finds

The AILG is to engage with the online regulator Coimisiún na Meán to highlight the particular problem of online abuse towards councillors.

Almost two thirds of elected councillors experienced threats, intimidation or harassment over a two-and-a-half year period between 2021 and 2023, according to a new survey.

The Association of Irish Local Government (AILG), their representative body, said while over a quarter of threats were reported to An Garda Síochána, just 3.5 per cent resulted in prosecutions.

Its findings underscore an urgent need to address the “normalising” of abuse in order to protect the future of local democracy, it said.

With harassment of politicians in Ireland and elsewhere a growing concern, the association said the situation affected councillors’ ability to carry out their functions, and represented a sinister threat to their safety and that of their families.

Its latest survey, conducted in collaboration with the consulting practice Crime Management Group (CMG), had a 25 per cent response rate (226 of 949 councillors), of which 63 per cent reported negative experiences.

“The AILG have serious concerns with the report findings as they demonstrate very little improvement in the rates of abuse and harassment experienced by our members since we conducted our first survey back in 2021,” said AILG president Cllr Gail Dunne of Wicklow County Council.

Councillors reported threats of violence, damage to property, death threats, arson, and threats of sexual violence.

More than one third (38 per cent) encountered threats via social media, while almost 33 per cent faced threats in face-to-face encounters.

The effects included more than half of recipients feeling worried or extremely concerned, with a similar proportion considering leaving their roles.

There is also a lack of preparedness, with a need identified among respondents for more effective security advice and response processes.

The survey detailed various incident types from campaigns to discredit councillors to more “distressing occurrences” such as physical attacks and racial abuse.

“If anything, the issue is becoming more widespread which has been fuelled by the ongoing housing crisis,” said Cllr Dunne, adding that such behaviour was unacceptable even where elected representatives expect to be challenged and scrutinised by constituents.

“[It] goes against the fundamental principles of free speech, democratic engagement, and debate.”

