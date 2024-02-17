Housing crisis gone from emergency to ‘complete disaster’ - Cairns

The housing crisis has gone from being an emergency to a “complete disaster,” Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns has said, adding a ban on no fault evictions would be a red line for the party entering government.

There needed to be a “complete ban” on the bulk-buying of homes by companies or funds, along with greater protection for renters, she said.

Ms Cairns, who took over as leader of the centre-left party a year ago, was speaking at the Social Democrats national conference in University College Dublin on Saturday.

Rebuffing questions about any future merger with the Labour Party, she said the party had failed during its previous coalition government with Fine Gael. “You could talk about policies all day. It’s what you do with those policies when you get close to power. That’s the true test of any left party in government, and they failed that test,” she said.

Some of Social Democrats’ red lines in any future talks to form a government would be the delivery of affordable housing, progress on planned reforms of the health service and action to tackle climate change, she said.

Ms Cairns said the reintroduction of a ban on no-fault evictions was needed to provide “basic protection for renters”.

When asked how many seats the Social Democrats would be targeting in the upcoming local and European elections, Ms Cairns said “as many as possible”.

“We’re still going through the process of selecting candidates, it’s difficult to make a prediction and I’d just be plucking numbers out of the sky, so I’m going to do that,” she said.

Ms Cairns said she understood that some people on the left had wanted the Government to “go further” on the proposed recognition for carers in the Constitution, in the upcoming referendum next month. “We will be voting yes based on the two options that we have, of keeping the current wording and changing it to the new one,” she said.

Ms Cairns, a first time TD for Cork South-West, said she had never taken her own re-election “for granted”.

“I try to work as hard as I possibly can, and hope that people feel like it was worthwhile taking that leap of faith [in me] and I continue to work to try to keep people’s trust,” she said.

Former co-leaders Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall both said at present they intended to run again in the next general election. “I could get knocked over by a bus, as of today that’s the plan [standing for re-election], and I’ll be trying to make sure I don’t get knocked over by a bus,” Ms Murphy said.