Ireland and Spain seek ‘urgent review’ of Israel trade over EU deal’s human rights obligations

Ireland and Spain have written to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen expressing deep concern at the deteriorating situation in Gaza and seeking an “urgent review” of whether Israel is complying with human rights obligations under its trade agreement with the European Union.

The letter from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez also asks that the Commission propose “appropriate measures” that could be taken if Israel is found to be in breach of the obligations in the EU/Israel Association Agreement.

The intervention comes amid fears that Israel will launch a ground invasion of Rafah where more than a million Palestinian refugees are taking shelter from the ongoing war.

The Irish Times reported earlier this month that Ireland was seeking the support of fellow EU member states for a review of the trade agreement with Israel.

In their letter Mr Varadkar and Mr Sánchez write: “Against the background of the risk of an even greater humanitarian catastrophe posed by the imminent threat of Israeli military operations in Rafah, and given what has occurred, and continues to occur in Gaza since October 2023, including widespread concern about possible breaches of IHL [International Humanitarian Law] and international human rights laws by Israel, we ask that the Commission undertake an urgent review of whether Israel is complying with its obligations, including under the EU/Israel Association Agreement, which makes respect for human rights and democratic principles an essential element of the relationship.”

The letter adds that if the Commission “considers that it is in breach, that it proposes appropriate measures to the [European] Council to consider”.

The two leaders write that they are “deeply concerned at the deteriorating situation in Israel and in Gaza, especially the impact the ongoing conflict is having on innocent Palestinians, especially children and women.”

They add: “The expanded Israeli military operation in the Rafah area poses a grave and imminent threat that the international community must urgently confront.”

The leaders note that the war has seen almost 28,000 Palestinians killed, and more than 67,000 injured and there has also been the displacement of 1.9 million people “and the wholesale destruction of homes and extensive damage to vital civilian infrastructure, including hospitals.”

They write: “We have repeatedly expressed our total condemnation of Hamas’ indiscriminate terrorist attacks of October 7th and call for the immediate and unconditional release of remaining hostages.

“We have been equally clear that Israel has a right to defend itself from such attacks, but this may only be exercised in line with international law, including International Humanitarian Law and international human rights law.

“The response must comply with the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution.”

Mr Varadkar and Mr Sánchez write: “Importantly, IHL imposes a clear obligation on all parties, to all conflicts, to ensure the protection of civilians.

“The horrendous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas and other armed groups do not, and cannot, justify any breaches in IHL, in the military response, with the resulting consequences for the civilian population of Gaza.”

They also raise concern at “Wholly inadequate humanitarian access to meet the needs of the population means that the UN estimates that 90 per cent of the population face acute food insecurity, with a serious risk of famine developing.”

The two leaders: “note the binding provisional measures imposed by the International Court of Justice on 26 January in the South Africa v Israel case, and its assessment that at least some of the acts or omissions alleged by South Africa to have been committed by Israel in Gaza may fall within the provisions of the Genocide Convention, and that there was a risk of irreparable prejudice to the rights at stake in the case.

“We have made clear the view that, to prevent further irreversible harm to the people of Gaza, an immediate humanitarian ceasefire is urgently required, a position which was endorsed by a very large majority in the United Nations General Assembly in December, including by 17 EU Member States.”

Mr Varadkar and Mr Sánchez express concern at the allegation that staff of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) – which helps Palestinian refugees – may have been involved in the attacks on Israel on October 7th.

“We fully support the decision of UNRWA Commissioner General [Philippe] Lazzarini to immediately terminate the contracts of those concerned as well as the launching of a comprehensive independent investigation by the UN.”

They add: “At the same time, we have been clear that UNRWA must be allowed to operate to continue its vital work saving lives and addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and that EU support to UNRWA must be maintained.”

The two leaders also write: “Finally, we must not lose sight of the pressing need for a political perspective to end the conflict.

“The implementation of the two-State solution is the only way to make sure this cycle of violence does not repeat itself.

“The EU has a responsibility to take action to make this a reality, in co-ordination with the parties and the international community, including through an international peace conference, as agreed by the European Council on 26 October.”