And they’re off: Ministers prepare for St Patrick’s Day trips, with full list of destinations published

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with US President Joe Biden at a St Patrick's Day reception in the White House on March 17th, 2023. Photograph: Al Drago/The New York Times

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will travel to Washington, DC and Boston during the week of St Patrick’s day as part of the Government’s annual international programme to promote Ireland.

The Taoiseach’s visit to the US capital and the Massachusetts state capital will take place between March 12th and 17th. It is expected his visit will include a bilateral meeting with US president Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

Other members of Government are also travelling abroad during this period. Tánaiste Micheál Martin will visit Canada, during which time he will spend time in Vancouver, Ottawa and Toronto.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will travel to Brazil, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath will visit China, and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe will travel to France and Bulgaria.

READ MORE

Illustration: Paul Scott

Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney will travel to India and Bangladesh, while Minister for Education Norma Foley will visit the UK, including Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester and London.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien will travel to South Africa and Zambia, while Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will travel to Australia, visiting the cities of Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney, where a significant cohort of Irish healthcare graduates have emigrated in recent years.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the theme for St Patrick’s Day 2024 will be “Ireland’s Future in the World”, which will focus on young Irish people, the country’s diaspora, and their perspectives about the world of the future and Ireland’s place in it.

“It will highlight the impact and achievements of young Irish and diaspora leaders across the fields of innovation, creativity, community development, business and academia around the world,” a statement from the department said.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he hasn’t yet received an invitation to meet President Biden on St Patrick’s Day but would accept such an invite. Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday, Mr Varadkar said he would use the opportunity, as he always does, to “speak to the US president and the US administration about matters of interest and matters of concern to the Irish people”.

“Those conversations are not always pleasant ones, because while we agree on the vast majority of things, we don’t agree on everything,” he said.

“I would point out that the president of the Palestinian authority, or rather the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas himself, has met President Biden only in the past few months, certainly more recently than I have and I don’t think the President of Palestine would refuse an invitation to go to the White House to discuss matters that are happening in Gaza and elsewhere and I don’t see why we would on that basis.”

The Taoiseach was responding to People Before Profit TDs Richard Boyd Barrett and Mick Barry, who called on Mr Varadkar not to travel to Washington DC to present President Biden with a bowl of shamrock. Mr Boyd Barrett said President Biden had “armed Israel to the teeth”, specifically to support their ability to “continue the massacre, for which they are now in the dock”.

Where the politicians are going for St Patrick’s Day

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: United States (Washington DC, Boston)

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs; Minister for Defence Micheál Martin: Canada (Vancouver, Ottawa, Toronto)

Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications; Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan: Brazil

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath: China

Minister for Public Expenditure and National Development Plan Delivery and Reform Paschal Donohoe: France, Bulgaria

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney: India, Bangladesh

Minister for Education Norma Foley: UK (Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester, London)

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin: United States (Nashville, Tennessee; Austin, Texas)

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien: South Africa, Zambia

Minister for Social Protection; Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys: United States (Springfield, Illinois; Chicago, Illinois; Madison, Wisconsin)

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue: Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration & Youth Roderic O’Gorman: Japan (Tokyo, Osaka)

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly: Australia (Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney)

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris: UK (London)

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee: United States (New York)

Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton: Singapore

Minister of State Peter Burke: United States (Atlanta, Georgia and Savannah, Georgia)

Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora Seán Fleming: Nigeria, Ghana

Minister of State for OPW and the Gaeltacht Patrick O’Donovan: United States (St Louis, Missouri and Kansas City)

Minister of State for Public Procurement and eGovernment; Communications and Circular Economy Ossian Smyth: South Korea

Minister of State for Special Education & Inclusion Josepha Madigan: Switzerland

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins: United States (Cleveland, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

Minister of State for International and Road Transport and Logistics Jack Chambers: New Zealand (Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland)

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Senator Pippa Hackett: Finland, Estonia, Latvia

Minister of State for R&D, Farm Safety and New Market Development Martin Heydon: Germany

Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte: Sweden, Denmark

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Neale Richmond: Croatia, Slovenia

Minister of State for Community Development and Charities; Minister of State for Integration Joe O’Brien: The Netherlands, Belgium

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Kieran O’Donnell: Slovakia, Austria, Czechia

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan: Poland, Romania

Minister of State for Trade Promotion and Digital Transformation Dara Calleary: Peru, Chile, Argentina

Minister of State for Sport and Physical Education Thomas Byrne: United States (Phoenix, Arizona; Los Angeles, California)

Minister of State for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance Jennifer Carroll MacNeill: United States (Miami, Florida), Costa Rica, Mexico

Minister of State for International Law, Law Reform and Youth Justice James Browne: Vietnam

Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler: Cyprus, Italy, Holy See

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl: Spain, Portugal

Cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer: United States (San Francisco, California; Seattle, Washington)

Attorney General Rossa Fanning: United States (Washington, DC; Boston, Massachusetts)