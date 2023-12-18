Biden support for Israeli actions in Gaza ‘losing him respect worldwide’, says Mary Robinson

Mary Robinson: 'Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza is losing him respect all over the world.' Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Former president of Ireland Mary Robinson has said US president Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s actions in Gaza is “losing him respect all over the world”.

Speaking ahead of today’s UN Security Council vote on humanitarian aid to Gaza, Mrs Robinson said Israel’s assault on Gaza was making the United States “increasingly isolated”.

“President Biden’s support for Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza is losing him respect all over the world. The US is increasingly isolated, with allies like Australia, Canada, India, Japan and Poland switching their votes in the UN General Assembly to support an immediate humanitarian ceasefire,” she said.

The UN Security Council will vote again today on a resolution to increase and monitor the humanitarian aid urgently needed in Gaza to save lives, and the United States “cannot afford to be further isolated by vetoing this resolution”, she said.

But even if passed, such resolutions were “not enough”, Mrs Robinson added.

United Nations Security Council resolution 2712, agreed last month, was not being fully implemented, she said, as it calls for the protection of civilians, the release of all hostages and immediate humanitarian access.

“Only a ceasefire will allow for these calls to be met,” Mrs Robinson said.

“It is negotiation that has led to Israeli hostages being released. Israeli military action has caused the deaths of Israeli hostages, as well as thousands of Palestinian civilians.

“The destruction of Gaza is making Israel less safe. President Biden’s continuing support for Israel’s actions is also making the world less safe, the security council less effective and US leadership less respected. It is time to stop the killing.”