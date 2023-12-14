Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations to begin after breakthrough at European Council

The European Council has agreed to begin accession negotiations with Ukraine in a breakthrough at a high-level summit in Brussels.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban had been widely expected to block the move, but European Council president Charles Michel announced the development on Thursday evening.

A spokesman for Mr Michel said “there was a decision on enlargement, which was not blocked by anyone”. A source told The Irish Times that that the successful outcome came “out of the blue”.

The 27 leaders of the European Union also decided on Thursday to begin accession negotiations with Moldova. The bloc granted Georgia the status of candidate country.

The European Council has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine & Moldova. #EUCO granted candidate status to Georgia. And the EU will open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is reached and… — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) December 14, 2023

Mr Michael said it was a “clear signal of hope for their people and for our Continent”.

Mr Orban arrived at the summit vowing to block the plans by his 26 fellow leaders to officially declare that membership negotiations with Ukraine can start.

“The European Union is about to make a terrible mistake and they must be stopped – even if 26 of them want to do it, and we are the only ones against it,” he said in comments released by his office on Thursday. “This is a mistake, we are destroying the European Union.”

The breakthrough will come as a relief to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is currently grappling with potentially dwindling support from The United States.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who is in attendance at the summit, had earlier denied that the European Union was trying to buy off Mr Orban to secure his support.

On his arrival in Brussels, Mr Orban had vowed to continue blocking the start of accession talks for Ukraine, saying the country had not yet met the criteria.

On the eve of the summit, the European Commission unblocked €10 billion of Hungary’s EU funds which were frozen over rule of law concerns.

While Mr Varadkar admitted the timing of the announcement was “not good” he denied it was effectively an incentive. Instead, he said the money was unlocked because Hungary met the criteria set by the EU.

“The timing is not good, because of course the perception is that this is some sort of incentive to Hungary to support certain positions, and an incentive that might not even work, but that’s actually not the case. The rules are the rules. Hungary fulfilled the criteria required to unlock this aspect of €30 billion and that’s why it’s been allocated,” he added.

“I’ve been attending European Council meetings for six or seven years now. This is probably one of the most important ones that I’ve attended, precisely because of the big decisions we have to make in relation to Ukraine: a financial decision and also a decision on whether to begin negotiations. We have to say yes to at least one of those two, and ideally both of those two. Ukraine will not stand without support from both the EU and US, two towers of freedom and democracy in the world. If Ukraine doesn’t have support from the EU and the US, well then Putin will win.

“We must come away here with a financial package for Ukraine that is sustainable, that gives them the assurance they need, and send a very clear message to the Kremlin as well.”

Mr Varadkar said he was “very strongly supporting” proposals to begin negotiations on Ukraine joining the union.

“It might take many years for Ukraine to join the European Union but we should begin negotiations next year.”