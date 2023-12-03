No campaign to make Paschal Donohoe next head of IMF - Varadkar

Leo Varadkar said he didn’t ask Paschal Donohoe whether he had any interest in taking up the role of managing director of the International Monetary Fund. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has insisted there is no campaign under way for Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe to take over as managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Mr Donohoe is considering a bid to lead the IMF, citing people familiar with the matter who said he is holding “preliminary conversations over the matter”.

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Varadkar said that there was no vacancy in the post, with no indication from the incumbent, Kristalina Georgieva, as to whether she would seek another term.

The Taoiseach said he had spoken to Mr Donohoe on Saturday night and the Bloomberg story “came up in the conversation”, and the Minister for Public Expenditure said he didn’t know where the story was coming from.

“This issue doesn’t arise at the moment, but what Paschal says to me is that his intention is to run again for the Dáil in Dublin Central and to stay on as president of Eurogroup.”

Pressed on whether Mr Donohoe had specifically ruled out an interest in the role, Mr Varadkar said if a vacancy arises, that would be the only point at which “anything comes into consideration”. Mr Varadkar said he didn’t ask Mr Donohoe whether he had an interest in the role.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach said the government has the numbers to win a vote of confidence in Minister for Justice Helen McEntee put down by Sinn Féin following the stabbing of children and their carer in Dublin city centre, which was followed by riots and looting. The Garda said the disturbances were spurred on by the far right.

Describing the motion, which will be put down on Tuesday, as a “stunt”, he said it could “only fail, it could only ever possibly fail, and I don’t think it’s what the public want”. He said Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan had no choice but to return from Dubai, where he is attending the Cop28 conference, given it was a confidence vote.

“The public want politicians from all parties working together to improve law and order, not just in Dublin but across the country, but also mainstream parties in the centre coming together to stand up against extremism, and I really think the Sinn Féin motion just goes against that in so many different ways.”

He encouraged shoppers to go into the city centre over Christmas and said there would be an increased Garda presence across the festive period “and beyond”. Asked about gardaí being unsure when to use force, he said the best person to advise on that was the Garda Commissioner and his team. “The law provides for the gardaí to use force in certain circumstances and the gardaí are trained when to do so and when not to”.

“There’s probably no city in the world that’s 100 per cent safe, but relative to other cities around the world, Dublin is a safe city, and I’d encourage people to come in and enjoy it and support businesses that are in the city centre.” He said people who had carried out attacks on refugee accommodation centres were in a “very small minority” and that migration had to have controls and be managed appropriately, but that it was vital for the economy and was a good thing for Ireland.

Mr Varadkar also indicated he would be happy to visit Israel as Taoiseach, saying he has been twice in the past, following an invitation from Israeli president Yitzhak Herzog.