Budget must be used to protect welfare recipients from inflation, FF says

The meeting heard a mix of once-off payments and increases to core payments would avoid compounding inflation further.

The government must use the budget to protect social welfare recipients from their payments being eroded through inflation, Fianna Fáil’s Dáil spokesman on Social Protection has said.

As pre-budget lobbying intensifies, Dublin North West TD Paul McAuliffe told reporters on Wednesday evening that once off welfare payments in last year’s budget “just about kept people afloat”.

“Whether it’s by once-off payments or adjustments to the core rate, we have to protect payments by keeping up with inflation,” he said.

He was speaking after a round-table with key organisations operating in the social protection sector, held in advance of the budget and attended by a range of Fianna Fáil Senators and TDs, including Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise Dara Calleary – with Cabinet ministers now set to be briefed on the meeting.

READ MORE

Mr McAuliffe said there was a “lot of common voices” between Fianna Fáil deputies and Senators and the groups they met on Wednesday afternoon – almost all of whom are seeking increases in core welfare payments of around €25 per week – well in excess of what is expected.

He said while he had no preference over a split between once off payments and permanent increases, the organisations all wanted permanent increases.

“That’s what we heard in the room today and I think there was many Fianna Fáil backbenchers that want to make sure that people who are reliant on social protection… that their living standards as a result of inflation.”

He said the challenge for the government would be to raise the core rates but also use once-off payments to bring “balance” and “keep people on par because otherwise it will be a reduction in the standard for people”.

Mr Calleary said the mix of once-off payments and increases to core payments would avoid compounding inflation further.

The party’s spokespersons on social protection in the Dáil and Seanad, Paul McAuliffe and Catherine Ardagh, led the meetings.

Ms Ardagh called for a properly funded, non-means tested cost of disability payment that would cover extra and hidden costs – and iron out problems like people losing access to their payment after being married or receiving an inheritance.

She also said the means testing for carers was “very prohibitive” and that a scheme for non means tested payments for carers should also be examined.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys will be briefed on the meeting, Mr Calleary said, adding that they planned to be “reinforcing his awareness” ahead of the budget.